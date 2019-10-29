ALBANY -- The Rawson Circle Neighborhood Association will host its Neighborhood Family Fall Social on Saturday at the historic Rawson Circle Garden Center from 2-6 p.m.
Families are invited to visit the Garden Center and bring the kids for fun and games. Starting at 3:30 p.m., the bigger kids will watch the Georgia-Florida football game. Burgers and hot dogs will be provided, but guests are encouraged to bring food and/or drinks. Rumor has it that before the afternoon is over, a bearded, jolly elf may swing down for a visit from the North Pole.
To RSVP or ask questions about the gathering, contact Jack or Jen Davis at jackpdavis@yahoo.com or jenniferbentleydavis@yahoo.com