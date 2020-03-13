As you know, we’ve been closely monitoring the spread of the Coronavirus throughout Georgia.
We’ve had daily contact with state and local health and emergency management officials as well as the superintendents from neighboring school districts.
After conferring with regional educational partners, state and local health officials, the Governor’s Office and the Georgia Department of Education, and with the safety and wellbeing of our students, employees and the community at large at the forefront of our minds, we’re closing schools beginning on Monday. The safety of our students and employees will always be our first priority.
The district schools will be closed for 14 days beginning on Monday, March 16, 2020 and will remain closed through Spring Break. Students should plan on returning to school on Monday, April 6, 2020.
During the shutdown period, schools, buses and public spaces will be sanitized.
Shutting down a school district is never an easy decision. Many of our students rely on our schools for meals, medicine and safe and secure shelter. We also understand the challenge this puts on you, our parents; but, in this instance, we feel it’s in the best interest of our students, employees and the community at large to avoid closely grouping students together for at least the next three weeks.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture, which regulates the district’s school nutrition program, has approved a waiver that allows for alternate meal service flexibility during the shutdown. The plan for distribution and feeding sites will be posted on our website and social media pages. We want to make every effort to ensure that our students get a nutritious meal during this period.
The school based health clinics at Alice Coachman Elementary School and Turner Elementary School will remain open during the 14 day period. Our partners at Albany Area Primary Health Care remain steadfast in ensuring that the medical needs of our students are met. If students have medical issues that need addressing during this time, parents should call in advance to make appointments.
● Alice Coachman Elementary School Health Clinic - (229) 405-6233
● Turner Elementary School Health Clinic - (229) 435-9934
According to the latest information from the CDC, the Georgia Department of Public Health and the Georgia Department of Education, the Coronavirus has an incubation period between 2 and 14 days. During that time, people with the virus are contagious and capable of infecting others.
Parents should visit https://www.docoschools.org/covid19info for the latest information on the district’s response to CoVid19. Updates will also be provided on the district’s official social media accounts -- Facebook, Instagram and Twitter -- and through mass parent and student notifications.
