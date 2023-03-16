When donors lend an arm this month, the Red Cross will lend a hand. All who come to give blood, platelets or plasma March 1-31 will receive a $10 Visa Prepaid Card by email. Plus, they’ll be automatically entered for a chance to win a $3,000 Visa Prepaid Card.
ALBANY — Spring is near, and as the seasons change, the American Red Cross is reminding the public that the need for blood doesn’t take a break. Blood remains at risk of running low this month. Donors are crucial to helping the Red Cross avoid a blood shortage in the weeks to come.
Donors of all blood types, especially type O donors and platelet donors, are encouraged to make and keep appointments to donate. Book a time to give by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.
When donors lend an arm this month, the Red Cross will lend a hand. All who come to give blood, platelets or plasma March 1-31 will receive a $10 Visa Prepaid Card by email. Plus, they’ll be automatically entered for a chance to win a $3,000 Visa Prepaid Card — which could help toward expenses like gas or groceries. There will be five lucky winners. Details are available at rcblood.org/help.
Upcoming area blood donation opportunities:
Albany
3/17: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Dougherty County Community, 2601 Dawson Road
3/23: 3-7 p.m., Byne Memorial Baptist Church, 2832 Ledo Road
3/30: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Dougherty County Community, 2601 Dawson Road
3/31: 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Dougherty Co. Government Building, 222 Pine Ave.
3/31: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Monroe High School, 900 Lippitt Drive
3/31: 2:30-6:30 p.m., U.S. 19 Church of Christ, 724 Liberty Expressway
Nashville
3/28: 2-6 p.m., Carrie Dorsey Perry Memorial Library, 315 Marion Ave.
Edison
3/22: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Pataula Charter Academy, 18637 Hartford St. E.
Tifton
3/20: 3-7 p.m., Tifton Mall, 458 N. Virginia Ave.
3/21: 12:30-5:30 p.m., Tifton Methodist Church, 107 W. 12th St.
To donate blood, simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross is to become a volunteer blood donor ambassador at Red Cross blood drives. Blood donor ambassadors help greet, check-in and thank blood donors to ensure they have a positive donation experience.
Volunteers can also serve as transportation specialists, playing a vital role in ensuring lifesaving blood products are delivered to nearby hospitals. For more information and to apply for either position, visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.
