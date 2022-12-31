ALBANY — During the final days of the holiday season, the American Red Cross asks donors to shake up their holiday plans and give blood through the end of the year.

According to AAA, nearly 113 million people are expected to travel at least 50 miles from home through Jan. 2, meaning many who may have otherwise given blood will likely defer their donation until the new year. Unfortunately, trauma patients in the emergency room, those undergoing cancer treatment and new parents in need of lifesaving transfusions can’t take a holiday break. The need for blood is constant.

