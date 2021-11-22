ATLANTA — In 2021, people in Georgia and across the country faced great emergency needs as the ongoing pandemic exacerbated the challenges related to severe disasters, blood shortages and global conflict.
“Our most vulnerable neighbors are facing unique and pressing struggles when crisis strikes on top of COVID-19,” Dee Dixon, CEO for the American Red Cross of Georgia, said in a news release. “This holiday season, join us to provide help and hope in these difficult moments by making a financial donation or by giving blood.”
Georgians are urged on Giving Tuesday and during the holidays to visit redcross.org to make a financial donation or an appointment to give blood. Individuals also can learn about volunteer opportunities in their area and give back in honor of American Red Cross founder Clara Barton, whose 200th birthday will be commemorated on Dec. 25.
2021 marked one of the country’s most active years for severe weather — which battered many communities still reeling from last year’s disasters. For thousands of people in need, the Red Cross launched a new major relief effort every 11 days to provide refuge, food and care.
This year, a family displaced by a disaster in the U.S. spent an average of nearly 30 days in a Red Cross-supported emergency shelter. These extended stays were largely due to a lack of savings and community housing shortages — signs that climate-driven disasters are compounding the financial hardships of the pandemic.
Here in Georgia, Red Cross volunteers have been on the move day and night to assist families impacted by disasters. Since the start of the year (through October), more than 12,600 people have relied on help from the Red Cross to regain their footing following 2,600 disasters across the state, including tornadoes and storm damage, flooding, home fires and more. The region saw its volunteers and staff deploy 695 times to assist at some 49 disasters across the country, including Georgia.
To meet the increasing needs of hospital patients, the Red Cross distributed 250,000 more blood products in 2021 than last year, until the delta variant began to spread in August. The pandemic also resulted in fewer blood drives at schools and colleges, contributing to a 34% drop in new blood donors from last year — one of the largest year-to-year decreases and one that could threaten essential medical care for patients. Locally, the Georgia Red Cross Region has experienced a 30.5% decrease in new blood donors this year.
As a result of low blood donor turnout in recent months, the Red Cross is heading into the holidays with its lowest blood supply in more than a decade at this time of year. Officials with the organization say blood donations are desperately needed now to meet the needs of accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease.
All those who come to give Nov. 29-Dec.16 will automatically be entered for the chance to win a private screening for the winner and 50 of their guests of the epic new film "The Matrix Resurrections." Plus, those who come to give Nov. 29-Dec. 16 also will get a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email, thanks to Amazon.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Nov. 22-Dec. 16:
Albany
11/23: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Albany Area YMCA, 1701 Gillionville Road
11/29: noon-5 p.m., Dougherty County Community, 2601 Dawson Road
12/1: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Albany Area YMCA, 1701 Gillionville Road
12/6: noon-5 p.m., Porterfield UMC-RSMO Albany, 2200 Dawson Road
12/10: 1-6 p.m., Dougherty County Community, 2601 Dawson Road
12/16: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Phoebe Northwest, 2336 Dawson Road
12/16: 2-6 p.m., Phoebe Northwest, 2336 Dawson Road
12/16: 2-7 p.m., Byne Memorial Baptist Church, 2832 Ledo Road
Tifton
11/26: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Tifton Mall, 458 N. Virginia Ave.
12/2: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Southwell West Campus, 2227 Highway 41 North
12/10: 12:30-5 p.m., Tifton Mall, 458 N. Virginia Ave.
Adel
12/3: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Cook County High School, 9900 Highway 37
Fitzgerald
12/6: 1-6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 402 S. Merrimac Drive
Moultrie
12/9: 12:30-5:30 p.m., First United Methodist Moultrie, 409 First St. Southeast
Cordele
12/14: 1-6 p.m., Cordele Community Clubhouse, 108 15th Ave.
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.
Warner Bros. Pictures Presents, In Association with Village Roadshow Pictures, In Association with Venus Castina Productions, "The Matrix Resurrections." The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.