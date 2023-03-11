ATLANTA — Daylight saving time begins this Sunday at 2 a.m., and the American Red Cross of Georgia reminds everyone to turn their clocks forward one hour and test smoke alarms.

Red Cross officials say working smoke alarms can cut the risk of dying in a home fire by half. That’s why it’s critical to “Turn and Test” and take these lifesaving steps to stay safe from home fires — the nation’s most frequent disaster:

