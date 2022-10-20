medicine future.png

Undergraduate researcher and animal biology major Morgan Cunningham examines MRI images of a pig brain.

 Photo by Dennis McDaniel

ATHENS -- While current medicine can slow down the progression of many diseases, the relatively new field of regenerative biology uses stem cells and advanced therapies to treat or reverse the course of disease and injuries. The Regenerative Bioscience Center at the University of Georgia has become a leader in this field.

The regenerative bioscience field developed in the early 2000s after scientists realized the potential of stem cells — a special kind of cells from which every other cell in our body develops — to treat many diseases, both in humans and animals.

Tags