TIFTON – Building on some of its existing strengths, Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College will soon offer two new bachelor’s degree programs in Agricultural Technology Management and Criminal Justice. The programs were approved by the University System of Georgia Board of Regents during its meeting this week.
The Agricultural Technology Management degree will prepare students for technical careers focused on problem solving, systems analysis and management in the production, processing or manufacturing of agricultural materials. Students will combine an understanding of the agricultural, biological, and physical sciences with business, managerial and technical skills.
The Criminal Justice degree will be offered as a part of the USG’s eMajor initiative, and students will have the opportunity to complete the online Criminal Justice B.S. degree while selecting from one of three tracks: general track, law enforcement track or social justice track.
When the new degree programs begin, ABAC will have 14 bachelor’s degree programs across its four schools of study.
Other bachelor’s degree programs at ABAC include agribusiness, writing and communication, agriculture, rural community development, agricultural communication, nursing, agricultural education, biology, natural resource management, business, history and government, and environmental horticulture.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.