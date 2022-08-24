water council.jpg

The Lower Flint-Ochlockonee (LFO) Water Council met here this week to continue review of the five-year update of the LFO’s Water Management Plan.

 Special Photo: David Dixon

This council is chaired by Richard Royal and facilitated by Mark Masters of the Georgia Water Planning and Policy Center, housed at Albany State University. The council members are appointed by the governor and lieutenant governor. It consists of farmers, land owners, city and county officials, conservationists, scientists, power industry officials, developers and other important stakeholders from the southwest Georgia area.

