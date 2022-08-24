ALBANY --The Lower Flint-Ochlockonee (LFO) Water Council met here this week to continue review of the five-year update of the LFO’s Water Management Plan.
This council is chaired by Richard Royal and facilitated by Mark Masters of the Georgia Water Planning and Policy Center, housed at Albany State University. The council members are appointed by the governor and lieutenant governor. It consists of farmers, land owners, city and county officials, conservationists, scientists, power industry officials, developers and other important stakeholders from the southwest Georgia area.
The LFO is one of 11 statewide water councils that meets regularly and submits an analysis of the current status and challenges of the surface water and groundwater management in their particular areas.
“The Georgia Comprehensive Statewide Water Management Plan was adopted by the General Assembly in 2008," the Water Council website says. "The Water Council is a coordinating committee created by the Comprehensive Statewide Water Management Planning Act. According to the act, the Water Council’s purpose is to ensure coordination, cooperation and communication among state agencies and their water-related efforts in the development of a comprehensive statewide water management plan; provide input to the Environmental Protection Division (EPD) of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources concerning development of the plan; review, modify if necessary, and approve the final draft of the proposed plan, and recommend such proposed plan for consideration by the General Assembly.”
Some of the councils also meet together on a regular basis for discussion and potential alignment of the plans of the entire basin that is affected. The LFO, for instance, meets with the Metro Atlanta Water Council and the Upper Flint Water Council semi-annually.
The five-year review and submission of the regional plan is due back to the state in June 2023.
