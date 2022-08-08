ALBANY – The registration form for the next city of Albany Government 101 class went live at 10 a.m. Monday.

The Government 101 program launched earlier this year as a way to give people a chance to meet city of Albany leaders and learn about how the city government and departments operate. To give participants a more one-on-one experience with the Government 101 presenters, the class is limited to 20 participants per course.

