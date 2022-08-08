ALBANY – The registration form for the next city of Albany Government 101 class went live at 10 a.m. Monday.
The Government 101 program launched earlier this year as a way to give people a chance to meet city of Albany leaders and learn about how the city government and departments operate. To give participants a more one-on-one experience with the Government 101 presenters, the class is limited to 20 participants per course.
During the individual classes, participants will get to hear from city leaders on how their department operates and get to ask them questions. Participants also will get to share a meal with the presenters and any other city staff that attends each class and get to know them on a more personal level.
This time, the course has been extended from six weeks to eight weeks. Students are allowed to miss only two classes before they are removed from the course. Interested participants are encouraged to verify they will be available for at least six, if not all eight, courses before registering.
The planner for the next eight-week course is included below. Those who would like to participate can sign up by filling out the registration form at https://forms.albanyga.gov/Forms/gov101. Space is limited, and participants are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.
Government 101 Planner
• Sept. 12: Government Structure and Finances, Time: 6-8 p.m.
-- Departmental Presentations:
▪ City Manager
▪ City Commission
▪ Finance
• Sept. 19: Public Safety, Time: 6-8 p.m.
-- Department Presentations:
▪ Police
▪ Fire
▪ 911
▪ EMA
• Sept. 26: Planning & Development and Code Enforcement, Time: 6-8 p.m.
-- Department Presentations:
▪ Planning & Development
▪ Code Enforcement
• Oct. 3: DCED and Central Services, Time: 6-8 p.m.
-- Department Presentations:
▪ Department of Community and Economic Development
▪ Central Services
• Oct. 10: Municipal Court and Transit, Time: 6-8 p.m.
-- Department Presentations:
▪ Municipal Court
▪ Albany Works!
▪ Transportation
▪ Southwest Georgia Regional Airport
• Oct. 17: Recreation & Parks and Downtown, Time: 6-8 p.m.
