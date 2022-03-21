ALBANY -- Registration for the Artesian City regional remotely operated vehicle (ROV) contest opened March 1.
Organizers say the event will be "the coolest competition of the year." Area students from local teams flying hand-built, remote controlled-robots through a challenging series of precision maneuvers -- all in under 15 minutes and under water.
This year, the competition is challenging students to tackle problems that impact the entire world. Plastics are clogging rivers, lakes, waterways and oceans, from the surface to the bottom of the Mariana Trench. Climate change is raising ocean temperatures, affecting the health of coral reefs. Contaminants are in our waterways. You can find these scenarios from Pennsylvania to Portugal, Florida to Australia, the Western Pacific to the Mid-Atlantic, and Indianapolis to Indonesia.
Competition day: April 30
Location: HPER Gymnasium Complex, Albany State University.
For all classes: For questions regarding the Artesian City regional competition operations, contact regional coordinators, Dennis Courtney at dcourtney@streamworkseducation.org or Cindy Nickodam at cindy.nickodam@streamworkseducation.org.
EXPLORER/PIONEER Class: Explorer/Pioneer class companies are NOT required to compete in any regional competitions but are invited to demonstrate their vehicle during the Appalachian Regional event. If Explorer/Pioneer class companies wish to attend and practice with an in-water product demonstration run, contact Artesian City regional coordinator Dennis Courtney by March 31.
RANGER Class: Company limit: The Artesian City regional contest is limited to 2 Ranger class companies. Registration is limited to one Ranger class company per school. Schools wishing to register a second Ranger class company should contact Courtney to be put on a waiting list. Standby teams will be notified by April 15 if space is available. Ranger class registration for the Artesian City regional contest will close on May 13.
Engineering & Communication requirements:
• Technical documentation
o Technical documentation
o Company spec sheet
o SIDs (separate from the SIDs in the technical documentation)
o Company Safety Review
• Engineering Presentation
Note: The Artesian City regional contest will require a physical marketing display for each team at the competition, which will be worth up to 50 points. Marketing displays must be set up in the designated area by 10 a.m. on the day of the competition.
All technical documentation components are due by 11:59 p.m. on April 15.
All technical documents must be submitted via pdf document and emailed to dcourtney@streamworkseducation.org.
See the Ranger Competition Manual [section 2.2 Safety pre-inspection, section 2.2.1 Safety documentation requirements, Part 5: Engineering & Communication] for more info on the required documentation.
The Artesian City regional will use these documents to conduct an initial safety review worth up to 20 points using the initial safety inspection sheet.
NOTE: By submitting your technical and other documentation, you are giving the MATE ROV Competition permission to publish these documents on its web site.
Other important dates:
• The last day to pass the fluid power quiz is April 30.
• The last day to submit laser specifications is April 30.
Competition set-up:
Ranger companies will complete all three tasks in one product demonstration run. On competition day, Ranger companies will receive two attempts at the product demonstration.
Each product demonstration time will consist of:
• 5-minute set-up period;
• 15-minute product demonstration period;
• 5-minute demobilization period.
The higher of the two product demonstration scores will be added to your Engineering & Communication and Safety score to determine the total, overall score for the competition.
An event schedule will be released two weeks before the contest. If companies have any time constraints that they wish the MATE ROV Competition to consider, please contact Courtney by April 15 (four weeks prior to the competition).
Operational: Size and Weight: The Artesian City regional contest will conduct weight measurements.
Explorer/Pioneer/Ranger Companies advancing to the world championship must meet both maximum size and weight requirements.
Pool: The pool has a flat bottom. The depth for the Ranger class product demonstrations is approximately 4 meters (13 feet).
Product Demonstration Station: A table and two chairs will be provided at each product demonstration station. The MATE ROV Competition will not provide video monitors for Ranger class companies. Companies must provide their own video displays. See Vehicle Design & Building Specifications (3.8.2) in the Ranger Competition Manual for number of video displays allowed.
Diver Support: Diver support will be available during the product demonstration runs, but any diver assistance will constitute a penalty.
Personal Flotation Devices: Companies are not required to wear PFDs at the pool edge. The MATE ROV Competition will not have PFDs available for use.
Power: Ranger class companies will use a dedicated power supply that will provide the nominal 12 volts. A 12 VDC Powerwerx power supply will be supplied at each mission station.
Pressurized cylinders: All pressurized cylinders must be approved by the US DOT.
Shared equipment: Companies that share equipment (monitors, pressurized cylinders), must contact the regional coordinator by April 15.
Safety inspection:
Ranger class companies will visit a safety inspection station in the company workstation area. During registration, Ranger class companies will receive their safety inspection score sheet. After the companies ROV system has been set up and is ready for inspection, the team should move to the safety inspection station with the assigned score sheet. A safety inspector will conduct the safety inspection. Companies that pass the safety inspection will be given a blue passed card. The safety inspector will keep the safety inspection score sheet. Companies must present the passed card to the product demonstration station judge in order to compete in the pool.
Companies that fail the safety inspection must address the issue and return to the safety inspection station for another inspection.
The Artesian City regional will offer up to 20 points for a job site safety analysis and Corporate Responsibility. Corporate Responsibility documents are due no later than April 15. Ref: Ranger Class Manual
Note – Navigator Class will not be offered at the Artesian City Regional due to the lack of teams participating in that class of competition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.