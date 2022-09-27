ATLANTA – State Representative Gerald Greene, R-Cuthbert, chairman of the House State Properties Committee, visited the State Operations Center and the Georgia Emergency Management Agency and Homeland Security (GEMA/HS) headquarters Monday and received a briefing regarding Hurricane Ian’s path and potential impact on south Georgia.
The State Operations Center, which was activated this week by Gov. Brian Kemp and emergency management officials, is a multi-agency coordination center used by state, federal, local and volunteer agencies, as well as private-sector organizations, to respond to disasters or emergencies that require a coordinated state response.
“Gov. Kemp, Commissioner (James) Stallings and the State Operations Center are doing an excellent job providing crucial information to our state and local officials from south Georgia,” Greene said in a news release. “After experiencing the devastation of Hurricane Michael in 2018, I want to ensure that the citizens of House District 151 are prepared for this storm. Regardless of how many hurricanes our community has been through, we must remain vigilant to the potential threat of this storm.”
Ahead of the storm’s domestic landfall, Greene, along with State Representatives Penny Houston, R-Nashville, Darlene Taylor, R-Thomasville, and Mike Cheokas, R-Americus, traveled to the State Operations Center and the GEMA/HS headquarters to meet with Stallings, the agency’s lead meteorologist and other members of the executive team. The legislators received a detailed report of the storm’s developing path, preparations taking place in their communities and were told to expect power loss, and property and tree damage from strong winds.
GEMA/HS is continuing to provide updates to Greene regarding the storm. As of Tuesday morning, the forecast track has shifted slightly to the south and east, and Ian is now forecast to make landfall over west-central Florida Wednesday and Thursday as a Category 3 hurricane. Ian’s forward motion will slow dramatically Wednesday and Thursday before picking up speed to the north on Friday. According to the agency, lighter rain could begin to move into southeastern Georgia on Thursday, but heavy rain bands and gusty winds will likely move in on Friday and overspread Georgia from southeast to northwest throughout the day.
Ian will rapidly weaken Thursday night and Friday and could impact southeastern Georgia as a tropical storm or tropical depression on Friday. Southeastern Georgia could receive tropical storm-force sustained winds of greater than 39 mph with higher gusts. The wind field will expand as the storm weakens and moves northward, and damaging winds over 40 mph will be possible across Georgia, even well away from the center of the track.
Downed trees and power lines are possible statewide on Friday and Saturday. Heavy rain is expected on Friday and Saturday, generally moving from southeast to northwest. Flash flooding will be possible where heavy rainfall occurs, especially in southeast Georgia. Ian will continue to weaken and move northward through Georgia on Saturday before exiting the state on Sunday
