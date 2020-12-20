On Friday, Rep. Sanford Bishop received the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
“Today, I received my first dosage of the COVID-19 vaccine in compliance with government continuity guidelines. Additionally, because of my age and cancer remission, I am considered high risk should I contract the virus and am fortunate to be among the first to get the vaccine," Bishop said. “I understand many people are skeptical and uncertain, particularly communities of color where there is a long history of nonconsensual experiments and other horrors conducted by medical providers.
"Please know that I trust the incredibly talented and culturally diverse scientists who created, developed, and evaluated this vaccine. I received it without any reservations whatsoever. The vaccine is 95% effective after both doses and the reported side effects are minimal, especially compared to the terrible effects of the COVID-19 virus.
“This virus has devastated our nation with a disproportionate impact on communities of color. With widespread vaccinations and following the CDC COVID-19 guidelines we can crush the virus, restart the economy, and put this pandemic behind us.”
