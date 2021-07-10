ALBANY – Dougherty County has officially launched repairs on the Spring Run Bridge at Radium Springs, county officials announced in a news release.
Controlling the flow in and out of the Flint River into Radium Springs, the bridge repair is the focal point of the restoration of the area, and the community should expect the bridge area to be closed until all work is completed, the news release said.
“With the repair of the bridge, the contractor is having to break concrete, and there is too much debris falling for anyone to enter the area,” Mike Sistrunk, assistant director of Public Works for Dougherty County, said. “It’s simply not safe for anyone to be around or near the bridge area during the construction period.”
"No Trespassing" signage will be placed around the bridge construction area, where fencing is already in place. This includes anyone trying to kayak from the Flint River into the Springs. Such action will be prohibited and strictly enforced by the Dougherty County Police Department, which warned that violators will be arrested and charged
