Executives at the Shell Chemical petroleum refinery in Norco, La., agreed to install $10 million in pollution monitoring and control equipment in 2018 to settle allegations it was violating the Clean Air Act.

WASHINGTON — Federal environmental enforcement, as measured by Environmental Protection Agency civil cases closed against polluters, hit a two-decade low in 2022, per a report released last week by a national environmental group that blames budget cuts, staff shortages and the U.S. Senate’s failure to confirm key leaders.

The Environmental Integrity Project said the 72 civil enforcement cases closed in court during the fiscal year that ended in September under President Biden’s administration was the “lowest number in at least 22 years.”

