report 2.png

As newsroom layoffs continue to make headlines across the industry, Report for America announced Wednesday that it will place more than 60 reporters and photojournalists in new positions at local newsrooms across the country this summer.

 Special Photo

NEW YORK — As newsroom layoffs continue to make headlines across the industry, Report for America announced Wednesday that it will place more than 60 reporters and photojournalists in new positions at local newsrooms across the country this summer.

These new corps members join hundreds more who will continue reporting on undercovered communities and topics for their second or third years in the national service program. Report for America has now matched more than 600 journalists with local newspapers, public radio stations, digital platforms, and television outlets, since its launch in 2017.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags