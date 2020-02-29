TIFTON – Contractors are scheduled to begin work next week on pavement preservation and repair that will help maintain state routes and improve the ride quality in Coffee, Crisp and Tift counties.
Maintenance will require lane closures on some busy routes, and motorists should be alert for changing traffic patterns in these areas. All work is scheduled to start Monday, but the date could change depending on weather.
In Douglas, a contractor will remove asphalt at the intersection of State Route 206 and SR 32 and replace it with concrete. Concrete holds up well against the braking and idling of large trucks, which create ruts in asphalt. There are no restrictions on when the contractor is permitted to work. The scheduled completion date is April 18.
In Tifton, a contractor will fill cracks, remove imperfections and inlay asphalt on U.S. 82/SR 520 from east of Salem Church Road to west of Magnolia Drive. All work will be done overnight, and the scheduled completion date is June 5.
A contractor will repair the concrete slabs on SR 300 in Crisp County from west of the SR 300 Connector to east of the Interstate 75 northbound off ramp of Exit 99. The contract includes off and on ramps for I-75 Exit 99 and U.S. 41/SR 7 to and from SR 300. Repairs will be done during the day, and the scheduled completion date is June 5.
