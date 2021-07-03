TIFTON – Georgia Sports Medicine is now offering the advanced Robotic Surgical Assistant (ROSA) system for knee replacement procedures that surgeons say will provide patients greater surgical precision, more comfort, and an overall enhanced experience.
A service of Southwell, GSM is an orthopedic clinic based in Tifton and the ROSA knee replacement procedures are performed at Tift Regional Medical Center by GSM orthopedic surgeons Dr. William Smith, Dr. David Banks, and Dr. Kyle Fleck. Each of these specialists is certified by the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons.
According to the orthopedists, the ROSA technology allows for real-time feedback regarding appropriate bone resection, component positioning, and ligament balancing based on each individual’s unique anatomy.
ROSA has been utilized to enhance the precision of bone preparation and component alignment with the goal of maximizing post-operative function and survivorship of the joint replacement. Establishing optimal component positioning and soft-tissue tensioning are two very important factors that influence total knee replacement outcomes.
A common cause for knee replacement surgery is osteoarthritis, which is the most prevalent form of arthritis. Symptoms include joint aching and soreness, pain (during and following activity), stiffness and swelling. Knee replacement may be an option when nonsurgical interventions such as anti-inflammatory medications, weight reduction, physical therapy, and the use of a cane or walking aid fail to provide appropriate pain relief.
“Getting a precise knee implant fit is important to optimize function after knee replacement surgery,” Smith said. “ROSA can utilize data collected prior to and during the surgical procedure to provide precision details regarding an individual’s unique anatomy. By using this data, we are able to plan and complete a personalized surgical procedure for each individual’s unique characteristics.”
A product of Zimmer Biomet, ROSA offers increased accuracy and precision with regard to implant positioning.
“ROSA provides detailed feedback allowing for optimal knee stability, which can result in a more natural-feeling knee after surgery,” Banks said. “ROSA does not make any bone cuts during the surgical procedure. ROSA can determine the appropriate component size and position based on an individual’s unique anatomy, range of motion, and ligamentous stability. Immediate feedback and adjustments are available throughout the surgical procedure.”
Fleck added: “ROSA is a precision tool that the surgeon uses and does not replace the surgeon. Your surgeon is still performing the surgical procedure and making all decisions throughout the surgical procedure. Knee replacement surgery is recommended after all conservative and less-invasive treatments have failed. Precise implant positioning and ligament balancing hopefully will maximize function and minimize pain.”
Drs. Smith, Banks, and Fleck said that ROSA is just one example of how GSM is advancing patient care in adult reconstruction (joint replacement) procedures. The surgeons are an integral part of the TRMC Joint Replacement and Spine Care Center program, which utilizes a team of professionals to optimize the joint replacement surgical experience, reduce potential complications, and maximize functional results. This unique program has been named a Blue Distinction Center by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia.
The TRMC Joint Replacement and Spine Care Center includes the Strong for Surgery Clinic, which is designed to ensure pre-operative optimization and education. The Strong for Surgery Clinic helps patients and caregivers understand modifiable surgical risk factors, protocol-driven anesthesia techniques to minimize discomfort, early mobilization for a shorter length-of-hospital stay, and improved intra-operative precision of component positioning. ROSA also allows the surgeon to provide the patient with a stability analysis. The new MyMobility app also offers an interactive post-operative program to assist patients throughout their recovery process.
To learn more, visit www.TiftRegional.com/GSM or call (229) 386-5222. GSM is located in Tifton at 2227 Highway 41 North.
