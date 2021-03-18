ALBANY -- Rumors had already started circulating about her replacement Thursday as Albany City Manager Sharon Subadan officially submitted her letter of resignation to the Albany City Commission.
Subadan, who announced Wednesday that she had accepted a position as county manager of Douglas County in north Georgia's Douglasville, said her almost six-year tenure in Albany is "the highlight of my 30-year career in the public sector."
"The time was just right, and the situation was one of those that was right for me and my family," Subadan said early Wednesday morning after the Douglas County Board of Commissioners sent out a news release saying the board had hired Subadan as its new county manager. Subadan was earlier one of two finalists for the city manager's position in Augusta.
Even as Subadan's letter of resignation was making its way to commissioners, a name surfaced as a possible temporary or full-time replacement for the outgoing city manager. And it's a name Albany citizens are quite familiar with.
Former City Manager James Taylor, who retired from the position and moved to Florida in 2014, was rumored to be coming into Albany over the weekend to look at homes. Taylor told The Albany Herald his coming to Albany on the heels of Subadan's announcement was strictly coincidental.
"Yes, I did hear about Ms. Subadan's decision, but I wasn't aware of it when my wife and I decided to start looking at houses in Albany," Taylor said in a phone interview with The Herald. "My wife wants to return home; she has friends and family in the area. We're planning to come up there over the weekend and look around."
Asked if he has been approached or is considering looking into the city manager's position, Taylor said only that he does "want to do something when I get back up there."
"I want to do anything I can to help the city of Albany; and I'm not coming up there looking for a paycheck," he said. "I will do anything I can for the community because it has always meant so much to my wife and me. I have had no thoughts at all about (the city manager's position); I don't even know if I want to work at a full-time job."
Meanwhile, Subadan addressed some of the issues the city has tackled under her leadership in her letter of resignation.
Mayor & Commissioners,
For almost six years, I have had the honor of serving as City Manager in Albany, Georgia. My work here has been the highlight of my 30-year career in the public sector. I am forever grateful to the Board of City Commissioners for allowing me to bring my knowledge, skills and abilities to Southwest Georgia.
Please accept this letter as my official resignation and thirty-day notice of termination of my work agreement, making my last day with the City April 18th, 2021.
During my tenure, we have accomplished so much together. Albany's finances are now on a sound footing with a respectable fund balance. Every year the budget has been balanced without using MEAG credits. We have received millions in grants to fund needed programs and leverage our local dollars. We passed T-SPLOST to support our transportation infrastructure. Downtown has seen a slow but steady resurgence, and great projects are in the pipeline. Capital Improvement Plans are in place to position Albany for the future -- I am most proud of our progress with adopting a plan to solve the combined sewer overflow challenges.
During my tenure, employees at all levels have received an average of 17% in pay increases with NO increase in employee insurance costs. We have modernized Albany with new technology such as LED lighting, AMI, and many more projects are in process or fully implemented. We have upgraded our facilities to ensure that employees have a safe, decent and supportive work environment. Together, we have accomplished so much more by serving our most vulnerable citizens with millions of dollars allocated to the Boys and Girls Clubs and others, all while being business friendly and supporting economic development.
None of these outstanding achievements would have been possible without TEAM Albany. I have been fortunate to build and be a part of a great team of professionals who make things happen in Albany every day. Through straight-line winds, tornadoes, hurricanes, floods, and yes, a global pandemic, we have worked and given back and made great sacrifices to serve.
As my time in Albany winds down, it is bittersweet. I believe that God brought me to Albany for a purpose, and now that time is ending. Albany will always hold a special place in my heart.
Godspeed and best wishes in your future endeavors.
Yours Truly,
Sharon D. Subadan
City Manager
