Former Phoebe Community Benefits Director Darrell Sabbs received a national Bold for Blue Award at a recent ceremony in Maryland.

ALBANY – Former Phoebe Community Benefits Director Darrell Sabbs recently received the Early Detection Impact Award from ZERO Prostate Cancer, a national nonprofit with the mission to end prostate cancer. Sabbs received the award at the group's fifth annual Bold for Blue Awards ceremony.

“It is an honor to receive this award," Sabbs said. "This award recognizes the trusted partnership between churches, health systems and academics. When we are intentional about what we are doing and combine our efforts, we win."

