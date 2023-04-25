ALBANY – Former Phoebe Community Benefits Director Darrell Sabbs recently received the Early Detection Impact Award from ZERO Prostate Cancer, a national nonprofit with the mission to end prostate cancer. Sabbs received the award at the group's fifth annual Bold for Blue Awards ceremony.
“It is an honor to receive this award," Sabbs said. "This award recognizes the trusted partnership between churches, health systems and academics. When we are intentional about what we are doing and combine our efforts, we win."
For more than 25 years, Sabbs has been an advocate for men’s health, but his work over the last two years earned him the Early Detection Impact Award. In 2022, he led multiple community-based prostate cancer efforts in southwest Georgia through a partnership with Phoebe and black churches throughout the area, to educate and test men who live in rural areas in Georgia. Sabbs organized and hosted five prostate-specific antigen testing events, including Phoebe’s annual men’s health fair, where men were able to receive free health screenings and educational materials.
In addition to his community efforts, Sabbs also led advocacy efforts at the Georgia Capitol on behalf of prostate cancer patients to make an immediate impact in helping men with insurance and medical expenses. After more than 23 years of serving in full-time positions, Sabbs transitioned to a part-time role last year.
“The 2023 Bold for Blue winners have all gone to great lengths to improve the lives of the many patients and families facing prostate cancer,” ZERO’s President and CEO Jamie Bearse said in a news release.
The Bold for Blue Awards is the only national awards program that recognizes prostate cancer patients, survivors and caregivers for their efforts in fundraising, advocacy and community impact.
