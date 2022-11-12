Salvation Army of Albany set to ramp up Red Kettle Drive on Friday

The familiar Red Kettle Campaign of The Salvation Army is now in full swing in Albany.

ALBANY — The familiar Red Kettle Campaign of The Salvation Army is now in full swing in Albany. The Christmas season represents the organization’s busiest and most important fundraising time of the year. Every dollar raised through the iconic Red Kettle Campaign remains in the community in which it was given and makes it possible for The Salvation Army to deliver life-changing programs and services throughout the year.

Thousands of families continue to struggle in the current economy, and many live from paycheck to paycheck. The Salvation Army is there, not only at Christmastime but all year round to help when times are tough: when people are forced to choose between paying the rent or the utility bill, when families need help putting food on the table, or when children need school supplies or new clothes for the school year. The generosity of the community during the Red Kettle Campaign provides essential funds for the Army to Love Beyond Christmas, and step in the gap in times of crisis.

