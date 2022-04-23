AMERICUS — Just in time for the spring-summer 2022 vacation season, one of the Southeast’s most beloved excursion trains marks its 20th anniversary. That makes now a perfect time to plan a visit to Americus and Sumter County to hop on the SAM Shortline for a nostalgic ride with scenic Peach State views, a pathway to presidential history and plenty of shopping and dining back in Americus.
While some travelers make it their south- or northbound stopover, Americus delivers as a fun and memorable destination on its own.
The SAM Shortline Excursion Train is a memorable ride in climate-controlled, 1949 vintage train cars. Regular weekend trips explore rural landscapes and the historic towns of Americus, Plains, Leslie and Archery, depending upon the schedule.
Georgia’s only rolling state park includes four ticket options: Coach Class seating is in comfortable cars with padded bench-style seats. Deluxe Seating includes a comped beverage and snack mix as well as extra car features like carpeting, ceiling fans, tables and chairs. Move up to Premium Service to enjoy a lovely, restored car, lunch, soft drinks and snacks throughout the day. The most luxurious is Chairman’s Class aboard a 1925 Pullman car. Restored to its former glory, this car offers access to the open platform as well as lunch, snacks and beverages (adults 16 and older).
Check the schedules for dates and times: Premium and chairman’s class are assigned seating and not offered every day.
The small Peach State town of Plains was put on the map by America’s 39th president, Jimmy Carter. At the Jimmy Carter National Historic Site, explore the career of a small-town peanut farmer who also became a Nobel Prize Laureate, humanitarian and author. Plains High School acts as the park’s visitor center and museum, with exhibits about the Carters before, during and after his presidency. The Plains Train Depot in 1976 served as Carter's Presidential Campaign Headquarters.
Visitors can swing by Plain Peanuts for peanut butter ice cream and grab a bag of peanuts from a local vendor for a take-home, edible souvenir. In Archery, the train stops only steps from the front porch of Jimmy Carter’s boyhood farm, a National Historic Site. If your route includes a stop in Leslie, check out the Rural Telephone Museum located in a beautifully restored cotton warehouse alongside antiques, switchboards, classic cars and more.
In addition to regular excursions to Plains and Archery, the SAM Shortline is planning many special trips in 2022 guaranteed to provide safe, fun adventures. Schedules include wine and cheese tasting trains in April, July and October; "Plains, Trains and Fireworks," Sumter County’s biggest fireworks show, on July 2, and trips to the Plains Peanut Festival in September. This year the Murder Mystery Dinner Trains will depart from Americus in April, June and September. One of the most beloved trips for kids, Day Out With Thomas (the Tank), will run for three weekends in June. There are also holiday-themed train events with hot chocolate, cookies and a visit from Ole Saint Nick.
Visitors can stay in a storybook castle at the 1892 Windsor Hotel, an impressive five-story, Victorian-Moorish architectural masterpiece. No two rooms are alike. Sit in a rocker on the veranda and enjoy live music every Friday night. Have dinner at Rosemary & Thyme or a drink and appetizer at Floyd’s pub. Ask about the 45-minute African American and Haunted History Tour or take a guided walking tour.
There’s plenty more to do in Americus and Sumter County. Enjoy tastings at a distillery and winery and a satisfying number of sweets, snacking and dining options. Shop for local organics and antiques, unique clothing and glass-blown works of art. Catch a show at the ornate Rylander Theater, carefully restored and renovated from its early days as a vaudeville theater to a modern venue with its own troupe and host to additional concerts and plays. Reflect on war and peace at the Andersonville National Historic Site, village and National POW Museum.
For more ideas, contact the Americus Visitor Center at (229) 928-6059 or go to www.VisitAmericusGA.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.