CORDELE -- The Friends of Georgia State Parks & Historic Sites, the nonprofit that supports the SAM Shortline Excursion Train, has been awarded another grant from the John Emery Rail Heritage Trust.
The grant of $15,500 was one of 22 awarded by the Trust. SAM manager Chris Lockwood said the money will be used to repair the historic Samuel Hawkins lounge car and a car that is used to provide power for the train. The Hawkins car was built by the Budd Company in 1939 and was acquired by SAM in 2002. The power car was an Army hospital car. According to Lockwood, although the grant won’t cover all the costs, it will get the project started.
Last year a grant of $12,000 was used to renovate the kitchen in the commissary car and make exterior improvements to the table car and several others. Friends chair Nelson McGahee said the projects are particularly timely since the train is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.
“For 20 years, the train has been an important stimulus to the economies of Americus and Plains," he said. “It is also an adventure that families from throughout Georgia and the surrounding states can enjoy.”
John Emery was an avid rail enthusiast and established the trust to help preserve rail equipment and infrastructure that will allow future generations to share his experiences during what he considered the “Golden Age” of railway travel from 1920 to 1960.
Thirty-four applications were received this year requesting more than $1 million. After extensive research and serious consideration by advisors of the trust, 22 grants were awarded, totaling $350,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.