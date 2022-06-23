...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS CONTINUE TODAY OVER SOUTHWEST AND
SOUTH CENTRAL GEORGIA...
This will be the hottest day of the ongoing heat wave, with
record-breaking triple-digit heat. Unseasonably low relative
humidity values of 22-30 percent are expected. A deeply mixed
layer will support very high dispersion and tall, well-developed
smoke columns if a fire generates enough heat.
Dead fuels will dry quickly. Live fuels will become stressed and
wilty.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether
you may burn outdoors. If possible, delay burning until next
week. If you do burn outside, use extreme caution.
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ THIS
MORNING TO 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...High temperatures of 102 to 104 expected.
* WHERE...In Alabama, Houston County. All of Southwest and South
Central Georgia, except Quitman County. In Florida, Holmes
County.
* WHEN...From 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ to 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/
Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
ALBANY – Congressman Sanford Bishop issued the following statement at the conclusion of the Republican Primary Runoff for the 2nd Congressional District of Georgia:
“I congratulate Chris West on winning the Republican nomination for the 2nd Congressional District of Georgia and look forward to the race. I have always looked at elections as an opportunity to present my background and resume to the voters and have asked them to weigh my proven record against that of my opponents so that they might decide who is best-suited to fight for their needs, causes and to best represent their interests in Washington.
"God has blessed me with the tools – a degree in political science, education and training as a lawyer, service in the Georgia House and Senate and extensive congressional experience – tools which have helped me use the legislative process to deliver for the people of our district, state and nation in good times and bad. A careful examination of my extensive and proven record of public service to the people of middle and southwest Georgia, compared to that of my opponent, reveals that I am better prepared and better positioned to fight for and deliver results in these challenging times.
"This position does not belong to me, it belongs to the people, and I trust their wisdom in deciding who can most effectively represent them in Congress.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.