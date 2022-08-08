bishopking1.jpg

The National Association of Farm Service Agency County Office Employees presented Congressman Sanford Bishop Jr. its Legislator of the Year award during its national convention

 File Photo: Carlton Fletcher

SAVANNAH – The National Association of Farm Service Agency County Office Employees presented Congressman Sanford Bishop Jr., D-Ga., its Legislator of the Year award during its national convention here. Farm Service Agency county office employees are the bridge between U.S. Department of Agriculture programs and farmers as well as ranchers.

NASCOE’s mission is to assist in an way possible to assure successful operation of FSA and the attainment of FSA’s objectives, to cooperate with other groups and organizations, to conserve and improve America’s soil resources, to secure equitable salaries, working conditions, and retirement provisions for all county office employees, and to promote the professionalism of FSA county office employees.

