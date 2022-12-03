job corps.png

Congressman Sanford D. Bishop Jr., center, the co-chair of the bipartisan Congressional Job Corps Caucus, received the 2022 Congressional Leadership Award from the Friends of the Congressional Job Corps Caucus for his support of the Job Corps program.

 

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman Sanford D. Bishop Jr., D-Ga., co-chair of the bipartisan Congressional Job Corps Caucus, received the 2022 Congressional Leadership Award from the Friends of the Congressional Job Corps Caucus for his support of the Job Corps program.

Bishop also welcomed Job Corps students who visited the U.S. Capitol to meet with legislators and discuss the benefits of the program, as well as how it can be improved. He was joined by U.S. House Education and Labor Committee Chair Bobby Scott, D-Va., U.S. House Appropriations Committee Chair Rosa DeLauro, D-Vt., and co-chair of the Congressional Job Corps Caucus Brett Guthrie, R-Ky., in welcoming the students. U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh also spoke with the students and moderated the day’s discussion.

