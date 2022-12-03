...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Panhandle Florida and
south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM EST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. Slow down when approaching intersections.
&&
Congressman Sanford D. Bishop Jr., center, the co-chair of the bipartisan Congressional Job Corps Caucus, received the 2022 Congressional Leadership Award from the Friends of the Congressional Job Corps Caucus for his support of the Job Corps program.
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman Sanford D. Bishop Jr., D-Ga., co-chair of the bipartisan Congressional Job Corps Caucus, received the 2022 Congressional Leadership Award from the Friends of the Congressional Job Corps Caucus for his support of the Job Corps program.
Bishop also welcomed Job Corps students who visited the U.S. Capitol to meet with legislators and discuss the benefits of the program, as well as how it can be improved. He was joined by U.S. House Education and Labor Committee Chair Bobby Scott, D-Va., U.S. House Appropriations Committee Chair Rosa DeLauro, D-Vt., and co-chair of the Congressional Job Corps Caucus Brett Guthrie, R-Ky., in welcoming the students. U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh also spoke with the students and moderated the day’s discussion.
“Job Corps provides valuable skills and experience to young people to prepare them for successful future careers, stimulating the growth of local economies across the country,” Bishop said. “We see the benefits of this program first-hand in Albany, which is home to the Turner Job Corps Center. I intend to continue to advocate on behalf of this important program to ensure that it remains strong, now and into the future.”
In July, Bishop welcomed Secretary Walsh to Albany, where they met with students, staff, employees, and local officials at the Turner Job Corps Center. They toured the facilities and held a town hall meeting with Job Corps participants.
Job Corps is the country’s largest career training program. It provides participants with technical experience in growing industries and assists students in completing their education. The program is open to individuals between the ages of 16 and 24.
