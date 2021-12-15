santa standalone.png

Took this picture of Santa and wanted to share. We were able to buy this vintage Santa from a neighbor and can’t help but sing this merry song at this time of year: 'You better watch out, you better not cry, you better not pout, I’m telling you why, Santa Claus is coming to town. He’s making a list, He’s checking it twice, He’s gonna find out who’s naughty or nice, Santa Claus is coming to town.'” MERRY CHRISTMAS!

 By Donna Anderson

ALBANY -- Community journalist Donna Anderson and her family have a definite dose of Christmas spirit. She wrote: "Took this picture of Santa and wanted to share. We were able to buy this vintage Santa from a neighbor and can’t help but sing this merry song at this time of year: 'You better watch out, you better not cry, you better not pout, I’m telling you why, Santa Claus is coming to town. He’s making a list, He’s checking it twice, He’s gonna find out who’s naughty or nice, Santa Claus is coming to town.'” MERRY CHRISTMAS!

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos