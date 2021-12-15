ALBANY -- Community journalist Donna Anderson and her family have a definite dose of Christmas spirit. She wrote: "Took this picture of Santa and wanted to share. We were able to buy this vintage Santa from a neighbor and can’t help but sing this merry song at this time of year: 'You better watch out, you better not cry, you better not pout, I’m telling you why, Santa Claus is coming to town. He’s making a list, He’s checking it twice, He’s gonna find out who’s naughty or nice, Santa Claus is coming to town.'” MERRY CHRISTMAS!
featured
Santa Claus is coming to town
- By Donna Anderson Community Journalist
-
-
- 0
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Trending Videos
Latest e-Edition
- CDC vaccine advisers to revisit Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine recommendation
- NFL players are four times more likely to die of ALS, study finds
- bell hooks, famed feminist writer, dies at age 69
- A couple that lost a relative and their home in Kentucky's tornadoes counts themselves lucky. But they wonder what's next
Job
Memorial Hospital & Manor in Bainbridge, GA needs a M…
Parts
$200
- Mileage: 55
Atlas/Force UHP TIRES 55 miles of wear (New), 275/40/20 1…
Parts
$550
OEM Factory Rims and Tires full set/ 2014 BMW X Nitrogen …
Most Popular
Articles
- Perdue claims he would not have signed off on 2020 election results
- CARLTON FLETCHER: Purdue is running for Trump, not the people of Georgia
- Citrus industry takes root in southwest Georgia
- Albany State teacher education program increases effectiveness score
- Anglins' Alcatraz escape part of new History Channel series
- James Randolph "Randy" Brimberry
- The rescue of Parwana: 9-year-old child bride is taken to safety in Afghanistan
- Student's social media post increased alarm prior to Westover High School fights
- Nine arrested in drug trafficking investigation face federal charges
- Lee County grad Juju McDowell named to All-SEC Freshman Team at two positions
Images
Videos
Collections
- GET OUT THERE: 6 things to do in southwest Georgia this weekend, Dec. 10-12
- PHOTOS: Albany State University Fall 2021 Commencement
- ON THE MARKET: Leesburg home features 5 bedrooms plus a bonus room
- PHOTOS: Albany State University Health Sciences 2021 Pinning Ceremony
- PHOTOS: Deerfield-Windsor vs. Brooks County Basketball
- PHOTOS: Albany State University Educator Preparation Program PENning Ceremony
- Famous actresses from Georgia
- PHOTOS: Darton College of Health Professions Nursing Pinning Ceremony at Albany State University
- Famous actors from Georgia
- PHOTOS: Dougherty vs. Terrell Basketball
Newspaper Ads
-
Royalstar5 said:As someone from Buford said last year, "Ya'll have been doing a good job of recruiting at Lee County but you are going to have to do better at…
-
magicludwig1 said:A minor walks into a small town with his finger on the trigger of an automatic rifle. What could possibly go wrong? Nothing, according to 12 p…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.