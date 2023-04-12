Saturday festival will benefit Albany area cancer patients

ALBANY – Cancer Ties Inc. is moving its annual fundraiser to Chehaw Park & Zoo in order to have a bigger venue for a day of fun that will benefit four area cancer patients.
The 5K, Fun Run and Beer Relay kick off the day, with registration starting at 7:30 a.m. and racers hitting the trail at 8:30 a.m. Gates open at 10 a.m. at the main stage area, and there will also be live music, a cornhole tournament, a beer relay, arts and crafts, food and kid’s activities.
“I think we have something for everybody, with the food trucks, vendors, runners,” Carrie Hutchinson, executive director of Cancer Ties, said. “We’ll have food. We’ll have plenty of cold beer.”
Admission is $25 for adults, $5 for ages 6-17 and free for ages 5 and younger.
Proceeds will benefit Johnny Bailey, a Lee County Middle School student; Savannah Childress, co-owner of Roots & Wings Boutique; Lee County High School junior Matthew English, and Shelly Green, all of whom are battling cancer.
“We’d really love to have a huge crowd turn out for these folks,” Hutchinson said. “Treatment and expenses really rack up when you’re going through cancer, so it’s important to raise as much money as possible.
“We also really want the community to come out and show their support for them.”
The 2023 Cancer Ties 5k, Fun Run and Beer Relay is the 16th year for the spring event, which previously has been held in downtown Albany.
Individuals may make online donations to support the organization's mission at https://www.cancerties.com/ or by mail at Cancer Ties Inc., P.O. Box 71812, Albany Ga. 31708.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.