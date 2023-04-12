Saturday festival will benefit Albany area cancer patients

Albany band GrandVille performs at a previous Cancer Ties 5K event. After 15 years downtown, the benefit for cancer patients is moving to Chehaw Park & Zoo on Saturday. 

 File Photo

ALBANY – Cancer Ties Inc. is moving its annual fundraiser to Chehaw Park & Zoo in order to have a bigger venue for a day of fun that will benefit four area cancer patients.

The 5K, Fun Run and Beer Relay kick off the day, with registration starting at 7:30 a.m. and racers hitting the trail at 8:30 a.m. Gates open at 10 a.m. at the main stage area, and there will also be live music, a cornhole tournament, a beer relay, arts and crafts, food and kid’s activities.

