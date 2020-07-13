ALBANY -- Germaine Powell of Albany said he is protesting every morning this week about children in the local school system returning to school. He said the Dougherty Board of Education is offering either in-school or at-home classes, but he wants to protect the children, parents and school employees. He said enough people have died already from the coronavirus.
