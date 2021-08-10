With the preponderance of evidence as to the effectiveness of the vaccines available, it amazes me at the spectrum of people who still refuse to get vaccinated. Actually it astounds me.
What is at stake is that here in our communities, we have gone from relatively low numbers of people in local hospitals admitted with COVID in the single digits to 10 times that in two weeks. Not hard to draw a line to where we will be in another two weeks or a month from today with the delta variant.
We all know about the delta variant of COVID-19 and that it is exceptionally transmissible and very virulent. And still, more than half of area residents are not vaccinated.
So what could possibly keep reasonable people from getting the vaccination? Listen gang, if it is a fear of needles get over it. I hate needles and was a little worried until I got the vaccinations. Absolutely no injection pain or adverse effects. Efficacy of the vaccines is very high, and any risks are very low.
So what is it?
Waiting for herd immunity? Folks, herd immunity is not coming with our current rate of vaccination percentages. Less than half (39%) of Georgians are fully vaccinated. Waiting it out until the delta variant passes through only opens the door to "epsilon," the next variant that seems inevitably destined to arrive after delta. The problem with waiting is that "epsilon" potentially will have adapted to be even that much more evasive to treatment and more virulent. We are on a path to variant after variant and so on until we get 70 or 80% of our population vaccinated.
Probably as important is the potential for all of our local businesses that are just re-opening will be at risk of another shutdown or limitations. Many of our businesses barely survived the first closings and can't take another slowdown or shutdown. Again, you can help turn the tide by getting vaccinated.
What else can you do? All of the things that helped the first time. Wear your mask, even if you have had the vaccines. You might still be able to carry and pass to someone without ever feeling sick. Keep your distance ... very easy and practiced already. Wash your hands, which if you are not doing now is just commonsense sanitary everyday stuff. We teach our children this when they are little.
These are such small prices to pay to help turn the tide, because right now the tide is rising fast and is not soon to recede.
I have heard the word "patriot" thrown around and misused greatly in the last couple of years. Want to be a true patriot? Go get vaccinated and potentially save your neighbor, hospital staff, or family members' lives. It is simple, effective, safe and free. Think about the safety of your kids' teachers, or our local nurses, doctors, hospital personnel and our local front line first responders.
You expect them to be there for you, no matter what. Now you need to step up and take action to help protect them and your community.
So what are you waiting for? It is so easy. Get off your duffs, southwest Georgia, and get vaccinated!
he main vaccine providers are Phoebe, Department of Public Health and Albany Area Primary Health Care. Here is some contact information for each, if you want to include it.
NOTE: Officials at Phoebe Putney Health System offer the following information on vaccination sites:
Phoebe – Call (229) 312-MYMD (6963) to schedule an appointment at a clinic close to you or visit phoebehealth.com/mobile-wellness for a list of mobile wellness clinic vaccination events where appointments are not required.
DPH – Call your local county health department or the Southwest Health District at (229) 352-6567 to schedule an appointment.
AAPHC – Visit aaphc.org/coronavirus for information on scheduling a vaccination appointment. They have multiple numbers to call:
Northwest Albany: (229) 405-6196
East Albany: (229) 639-3100
South Albany: (229) 431-3120
Leesburg: (229) 759-6508
Edison: (229) 835-2238
Vienna: (229) 268-8865
