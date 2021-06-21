CUTHBERT -- Scott Curry, president & CEO of First State Bank of Randolph County, Cuthbert, was elected to the board of directors of the Community Bankers Association of Georgia as Division 5 Chair. Nominations for the 2021-22 CBA board of directors were announced and approved at CBA’s annual convention, held June 2- 6 at the Ritz-Carlton in Amelia Island, Fla. Curry's term began June 7.
CBA was founded in 1969 by a group of Georgia community bankers to protect the political interests of locally owned community banks. Representing approximately 140 community banks and 150 associate member companies, CBA offers services in three distinct areas: legislative, professional development and member services. CBA is the state’s only advocate working solely for the interests of community banks and their customers.
Board members are selected from seven divisions across the state of Georgia, ensuring all Georgia community banks are equally represented. Board members are elected to a one-year term. During the year, directors will be involved in several items on behalf of the CBA membership, such as responding to proposed rules and regulations from the various regulatory agencies, reviewing services that will benefit the community banking industry, and weighing in on proposed legislation.
“CBA is fortunate to have an enthusiastic and dedicated board of directors, representing all areas of the state,” John McNair, president & CEO of the Community Bankers Association of Georgia, said. “Thanks to the guidance of these community bank leaders, our association continues to thrive. We are pleased to welcome several new members to the board this year. The diverse experience each board member brings is an invaluable asset to CBA and serves to strengthen the community banking industry in Georgia.”
For more information, contact CBA at (770) 541- 4490 or visit www.cbaofga.com.
COMMUNITY BANKERS ASSOCIATION OF GEORGIA 2020-2021 BOARD OF DIRECTORS
EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE:
Chairman: Debra Weil, Community Banking Co. of Fitzgerald
Chairman-Elect: Richy Everly, Bank of Wrightsville
Vice Chairman: Neil Stevens, Oconee State Bank, Watkinsville
Treasurer: Bran Thompson, South Georgia Bank, Glennville
At Large: Greg Proffitt, Newton Federal Bank, Covington
Immediate Past Chair: David Lance, Greater Community Bank, Rome
DIVISION CHAIRS:
Division 1: Shannon Henry, Bank of Dade, Trenton
Division 2: Mike Sale, The Commercial Bank, Crawford
Division 3: Clark Hungerford, Vinings Bank, Smyrna
Division 4: Derek Williams, Century Bank & Trust, Milledgeville
Division 5: Scott Curry, First State Bank of Randolph County, Cuthbert
Division 6: Stephen Lewis, First National Bank of Coffee County, Douglas
Division 7: Zachary Frye, Durden Banking Company, Twin City
MEMBERS AT LARGE:
1. Jolene Carroll, Magnolia State Bank, Eastman
2. Lee Clark, First State Bank, Wrens
3. Charlie Crawford, Hyperion Bank, Atlanta
4. Heath Fountain, Colony Bank, Fitzgerald
5. Frank Griffin, Flint Community Bank, Albany
6. Jane Lawson, First Peoples Bank, Pine Mountain
7. Ray Muggridge, Bank of Camilla
8. Ron Quinn, Peach State Bank, Gainesville
9. Harold Reynolds, BankSouth, Greensboro
10. Kelly Stone, Community Bank of Georgia, Baxley (Div. 7)
11. Eli Tinsley, Planters First Bank, Cordele
12. Doug Williams, Atlantic Capital Bank, Atlanta
13. John McNair, CBA of Georgia, Marietta
General Council: Dan Brannan, James-Bates-Brannan-Groover LLP, Atlanta
Corporate Secretary: Lori Godfrey, CBA of Georgia, Marietta
