Saturday, December 6, 2008. It could have been one of the best days of my life. In fact, it should have been one of the best days of my life.
It began with a 3 a.m. alarm and a couple of cups of coffee, followed by a long, brisk run at 4 a.m. with my good friend Al — an invigorating way to start the day.
The afternoon couldn’t have been any better. Cindy and I spent five hours in the Georgia Dome celebrating as our beloved Florida Gators did a tap-dance on the Alabama Crimson Tide on their way to what would be their second NCAA National Football Championship in three years.
Later that evening, we attended my company’s annual holiday party. Since I was the boss, that meant I was also the host — and that meant I was responsible for cleaning up afterwards.
I was already pretty exhausted by the time we got to the party. I tried drinking a beer — when I first got there, and then a couples of hours later — but couldn’t finish either one because I was dealing with a killer headache.
The party ended at midnight, and after cleaning up, we headed home around 1 a.m. By that time, the temperature had dropped into the teens and the wind was howling — and all I was wearing to keep me warm was my University of Florida windbreaker because I thought I was going to be inside for most of the night.
As we passed through Tyrone, Cindy reminded me their police department had a reputation for ticketing anyone who drove through town faster than the 55 miles per hour speed limit. (She may as well have said the Atlantic Ocean was wet.) Right when she said it, we saw blue lights flashing up ahead on the right side of the road. The only other vehicle in sight — other than the one pulled over by the flashing blue lights — was another police car sitting in the median to our left. As I approached the two cars on the right side of the road, I started to move over to the left-hand lane, per the state law that says “If there is an emergency vehicle on the side of any road with more than one lane, you are required to move completely over to another lane if you’re able.”
As I was gradually moving one lane over, Cindy said something about a car to my left. I thought she meant there was a car rapidly approaching me from behind in the lane I was about to move into, so I held my ground, essentially straddling the white lane in the middle of the two southbound lanes. She was actually referring to the police vehicle sitting idle in the median — a huge difference.
Driving one mile an hour under the speed limit, and now with flashing blue lights meant for me in the rearview mirror, I pulled over and came to a stop. One of Tyrone’s finest tapped on my window. It was 1:28 in the morning, and the temperature was at 18 degrees. I rolled down the window and the policeman asked for my license, registration and insurance. He also asked if I’d been drinking, and I told him the truth: I had a few sips from two bottles of beer several hours earlier. Things went downhill from there.
I couldn’t find the documents he asked for: I was in a leased company car, and I’d forgotten we were now required to keep all documents in the glove compartment. As I was desperately flipping through my wallet, the officer wasn’t being very helpful. “That’s a credit card. And that’s a picture of your wife.” So when I say being very helpful, I meant he was being an ass. It’s called sarcasm, and it’s exactly what he was doing as he provided commentary while I fumbled through my wallet.
Then he asked me to step outside for a field sobriety test. I agreed. (I should point out that for the past three years, I’d been battling a problem with a bulging disk in my back, causing considerable pain in my left butt cheek. Driving was painful; getting out of the car after sitting for 45 minutes even more so.)
I couldn’t walk a straight line, not even after two tries. Then I wasn’t able to stand on one leg for 30 seconds, and this time I got three tries. Next came a Breathalyzer test, which I passed. The officer inspected the Breathalyzer’s batteries and made me take the test again, which I passed for the second time.
While all of this was happening, I kept putting my hands in my pockets because, like I mentioned earlier, all I had on was a windbreaker, and factoring in the wind chill, the temperature had to be close to zero. Every time I did, the officer said, “Remove your hands from your pockets and keep them where I can see them.” Apparently he thought he was dealing with Jesse James.
I was instructed to get back in the car while the officer reviewed the videotape of our encounter. He explained that if it showed I moved over far enough, he wouldn’t give me a ticket and I could be on my way.
Before long, I was asked to step out of my car for a second time, only this time with my hands behind my back. They were convinced by my actions on the videotape that I just had to be intoxicated.
If I didn’t know any better, I probably would have thought so, too.
