“Golf,” according to Mark Twain, “is a good walk spoiled.”
Then again, Mark Twain never had the chance to play golf on the Pebble Beach Golf Links. Twain passed away in 1910, almost a decade before the course had its grand opening in 1919.
Playing Pebble Beach, carved into the landscape along the blue waters of the Pacific Ocean, is on the bucket list of almost every golfer I have ever known, including me. I’ve been fascinated with the course ever since I saw Jack Nicklaus’ ball hit the flagstick on the par three 17th hole in the final round of the 1972 US Open on his way to winning the tournament. Incidentally, that shot left him with tap-in birdie after hitting a one-iron directly into a gale-force wind blowing off the Pacific Ocean. How good was the shot? Ask any golfer and they’ll tell you: even God can’t hit a one-iron.
However, my personal dream of playing golf at Pebble Beach died when I gave up the game several years ago. For all intents and purposes, I put it entirely out of my mind.
That was never the case, though, for Marshall, a good friend of mine. On the day after the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am — incidentally, Justin Rose won — Marshall had the opportunity to play the same course that Nicklaus himself once said was the one he would play if he had just one round of golf left to play.
Make no mistake: Playing golf at Pebble Beach is going to cost you a pretty penny. Technically, it takes almost 60,000 of them, but that’s not the point. The point is that if Pebble Beach is on your bucket list, then expense should not be an issue. If you don’t believe me, ask any golfer and they’ll back me up on that. (Just don’t ask my Uncle Mike; he’s been known to pinch a penny or two.)
Here’s where the story gets better, at least from my point of view. Marshall invited me to walk the course with him while he played. (To make the story even better, it didn’t cost me a single penny. Uncle Mike would have been so proud of me.) To show my appreciation, I offered to caddy for him. Fortunately, he accepted.
So for 18 holes I toted Marshall’s clubs (OK, so they were on a pull cart), raked all the sand traps he was in (too many to count; sorry, Marshall), and may have offered a couple of suggestions along the way. (“Don’t go near the ocean” and “Stop playing in the sand.”)
Marshall started out with a bang. After bogeying the first hole, he parred the next four; no small feat at Pebble Beach. I thought his dream from the night before of shooting a 78 just might come true.
But then the reality of Pebble Beach took over. Although Marshall did in fact take 78 shots on his bucket list day, it was well before he reached the 18th hole. But, as I reminded him throughout the day, when people find out he played golf at Pebble Beach, they won’t ask him about his score. Rather, they’ll want to know what it was like.
From my own perspective, Pebble Beach is every bit as difficult as you might expect. Although the course is a lot shorter than most — perhaps all — of the courses you see the professional golfers play on television, the greens are a lot smaller than you’d think. The tiny greens make the course that much harder.
The ravine that bisects the par-four 8th is one of the most intimidating features in all of golf. Walk up to the ledge, look down, and you’ll find a 200-foot drop — straight down — to the valley below. I’m pretty sure that’s where Marshall’s tee shot on that hole ended up, because we never did find it. (RIP, Titlest 2.)
The wind blowing off of the Pacific — primarily on the back nine — can wreak absolute havoc on a golf ball. In fact, the third round of this year’s Pro-Am was suspended due to high winds. Marshall was playing the course just three days after that.
The iconic 18th hole, of course, is every bit as dangerous as it looks on television. It’s a long par five completely exposed to the Pacific Ocean, ominously looming along the entire left side of the fairway as a watery grave for an errant shot.
After the round was over, I walked into the locker room inside the clubhouse. There were lockers for every golfer who has won a major championship at Pebble Beach. Names everyone would know: Jack Nicklaus. Tom Watson. Tiger Woods.
And, of course, Arnold Palmer, even though he never won a major championship there. Rather, it was to commemorate his long and storied career at Pebble Beach. Most notably, his duel with Jack Nicklaus at the 1972 US Open. Before he passed away, Palmer had this to say about that particular tournament: “I would have loved to have won an Open at Pebble Beach, which I thought I was going to do.” Unfortunately for Arnie, Jack Nicklaus had a different idea in mind.
The world-famous Pebble Beach Golf Links. Beautiful, yet treacherous. Magnificent, yet terrifying.
For Marshall, it was a round of golf he’ll always remember. And for me, a walk I could never forget.
