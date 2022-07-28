Someone — I believe it was Cinderella right before her stagecoach turned back into a pumpkin — once said, “All good things must come to an end.”
It’s true. As much as we don’t want the good things in life to end, eventually that’s exactly what happens.
There are exceptions, of course. You can read a Pat Conroy novel again and again. Or see a movie starring Paul Newnan and Robert Redford over and over. Or listen to a Led Zeppelin album until the grooves wear out, at which point you can just buy another one and start listening all over again. But again, these are the exceptions.
As for the good things in life that truly come to an end, the important thing to remember is enjoy them while we can. As we know all too well: Nothing lasts forever.
Take my life, for example. I’ve been blessed with more than my fair share of good things. However, a good many already have come to an end:
♦ I saw Jimi Hendrix and Led Zeppelin in the prime of their respective careers. Little did I know at the time that I would never have the chance to see them perform in concert again. Hendrix died in 1970, and 10 years later, Led Zeppelin broke up following the death of their drummer, John Bonham.
♦ My dad, an officer in the U.S. Navy, was stationed at Pearl Harbor for three years. That meant I was able to spend three of my formative years — ages 13, 14, and 15 — on a tropical island in the South Pacific. It was paradise, and I never wanted to leave. When dad got orders to transfer, I may have been the first person in history to cry because he didn’t want to move to … sunny Florida.
♦ The time I spent at the University of Florida, where I earned my bachelor’s degree, married my high school sweetheart, and went on to get a master’s degree, were some of the best years of my life. When it came to an end, I began a 40-year logistics career working inside the four walls of two different warehouses and racked up — conservatively — 100,000 hours on the clock.
♦ I’ll never forget the 49-10 beating my beloved Florida Gators put on the Georgia Bulldogs in Jacksonville in 2008. Florida was so dominant in that game that most of the Georgia fans left the stadium by the middle of the third period. Cindy and I were in the stands that day and didn’t want the game to end. Apparently, neither did Gator coach Urban Meyer. He called all three of his allotted timeouts in the last minute of the game, just to prolong the battered Bulldogs’ agony by keeping them on the field a little while longer.
♦ Raising our two sons, Justin and Josh, were some of the most rewarding years of our lives. If they could have remained at one age for their entire lives — 5, 6 or 7, for example — that would have been just fine with Cindy and me. But, as well all know, children grow up, and when the last one is out of the house, the parents become empty nesters.
♦ We have always enjoyed the companionship of our pets. There was our black lab, Magic, and our six cats — Tuffy, Maui, Molly, Millie, Moe and Morgan. Now that Cindy and I are down to one last pet, Morgan, we are reluctant to get another because we fear it might outlive the two of us — and then there wouldn’t be anyone to take care of it.
♦ I had the privilege of being the son to a wonderful set of parents for the first 52 years of my life. Since my mom and dad were virtually together for their entire lives, it was inevitable that once one was gone, the other would follow shortly thereafter. And that’s exactly what happened: In the fall of 2007, they both passed away, 24 days apart.
♦ The time I spent with my grandson when he was just a little bit younger than he is now provided some of the best moments of my life. Back then, he didn’t think there was anything I couldn’t do. In his eyes, I was Superman. Now that he’s 13 — and going on 30 — he knows better.
♦ For more than four decades, I was in good enough shape to run a marathon at the drop of a hat. And I took advantage of that, because most of the time that’s exactly what I did. Speaking of dropping a hat, when I do that now — drop a hat — I have a hard time bending over to pick it up.
♦ I have been surrounded my entire life by supportive and caring friends and family members. Those I’ve lost were all gone too soon; some much sooner than others. There is Stan, the best man at our wedding; Paul, my fraternity little brother; Karen, one of the finest people I ever worked with; Fred and Christine, Cindy’s fabulous parents; Lee and Eva, Cindy’s bonus set of parents; and my parents. And of course our son, Josh, for whom Cindy and I will always be thankful for the 34 years, five months, and six days we spent with him.
Sometimes it saddens me to think or talk about certain people, places and things in the past tense. When that happens, I always look to the words of renowned philosopher Theodor Geisel: “Don’t cry because it’s over. Smile because it happened.”
I’ll end with one more, this one also from Mr. Geisel. You probably know him better by his pen name, Dr. Seuss: “Remember me and smile, for it’s better to forget than to remember me and cry.”
