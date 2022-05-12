The home we live in now — the one that in all probability will be our forever home — is almost perfect.
With one exception.
The yard on one side of the house is an absolute disaster.
Grass refuses to grow there. Everything in that area of the yard is brown, although it’s impossible to tell what anything is without a PhD in organic chemistry.
That particular side of the house also features a conglomeration of cables, wires, and HVAC units that, if you didn’t know better, might be mistaken for a nuclear reactor.
We — Cindy and I — decided to transform our eyesore into a garden; something we could enjoy. A garden also would be a haven for birds, perhaps even preventing them from building nests on our front porch. Not having expertise in that particular field, we solicited a professional landscaper. He surveyed the area and gave us an estimate that was about four times what we expected — and close to what we paid for our first house.
So we decided to save some money and do the work ourselves — with a little help from our friends. And a few family members, of course. After all, the more, the merrier.
Through the years, Cindy and I have taken on our fair share of projects. To date, the best things we’ve ever made have been our sons, Justin and Josh. Household improvements, however, have been a hit-or-miss proposition, although to be fair there have been more hits than misses. For example, a master closet addition in our previous house. We made a great team: Cindy designed it, and I wrote the check to the contractor.
As for our garden project, it went pretty smoothly. Naturally, there were a few small — albeit rather heavy — exceptions:
♦ We built a retaining wall out of more than 200 42-pound blocks. We thought the wall was indestructible and were quickly proven wrong after the first heavy rain. Then again, I don’t have a degree in retention wall physics. Once we upgraded our drainage system — and by that I mean actually installing one — the problem was solved.
♦ The fire pit has three circular layers, each consisting of 17 25-pound blocks. Sounds easy, right? It would have been, had I not had to reposition all 51 blocks no less than four times each, so that all three circular layers were absolutely perfect — meaning not the slightest gap between any of the blocks. It was like Chinese water torture, except with concrete.
♦ I hauled 46 two-inch slabs of flagstone, weighing about 50 pounds each, and a 1,300-pound bag of shale home from the landscape store in the bed of my truck. I asked the owner of the store if my truck could accommodate a load of two tons, fearing my truck might pop a wheelie once everything was loaded on the back of it. He gave me that bless his heart look and said my truck would be just fine. In my defense, I don’t have a degree in truckload capacity physics, either.
Other than that, things went according to plan. Today, we’re proud to report that our project is complete. Trees, plants, and shrubs have been planted. The fire pit and walkway have been installed. Mulch has been abundantly spread. Lawn chairs, birdbaths, and wind chimes have been added in all the right places. And my grandson and I even constructed something semi-decorative that hides the nuclear reactor.
Cindy and I are now spending springtime afternoons in our outdoor paradise: enjoying the view, appreciating the shade, and grateful for the plethora of birds that has discovered a new place to call home.
I didn’t mention it earlier, but this project meant something extra for the two of us: We made it as a memorial garden for our late son Josh. We’re thankful how it turned out. It’s beautiful, even better than we imagined.
But even so, our home is still not perfect. It would be, though, if Josh was still here with us.
