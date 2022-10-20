Everyone learns them by the time they finish the first grade. The vowels: a, e, i, o and u.
And sometimes y.
Ah, elementary school, where we’re taught fundamental academic skills and strategies so that we fit into society, and learn how to become a viable and functioning citizen of the United States of America one day.
Many of us learned our lessons well. A few, not so much.
When that big orange fella came down the stairs in a building bearing his name in the summer of 2015 to announce he was running for president, he was only doing it to see how far it would go. He never, not even for a moment, thought he would win.
Fortunately, less than half of the country took the bait. Unfortunately, it was still enough to secure required electoral votes to become the 45th President of the United States.
Now, more than seven years later, there is a bigger, non-orange version of the big orange fella running for office in the Peach State. Everyone knows his name, because once upon a time he played football for the University of Georgia. Pretty well, I should add, because it made him famous.
Campaigning on a platform of — well, it’s hard to tell, exactly — it’s quite possible that No. 34 himself, Herschel Walker, may soon become a seniter.
It’s quite possible, even though it’s highly improbable. And yes, I intentionally spelled “senator” wrong for a reason. A number of reasons, in fact. How many, I’m not sure.
First, Walker has a history of mental illness. Today, Walker says that is no longer the case, since he underwent treatment and is now cured. I hate to be the one to tell him, but there is no cure for mental illness. Whoever was responsible for Walker’s treatment should have told him so.
Second, there’s his resume of multiple children with multiple women. The number seems to change on a regular basis, so I won’t mention it here. Instead, I want to address Walker’s debate with senatorial opponent Raphael Warnock on Oct. 14 in Savannah.
Walker borrowed a page from Kelly Loeffler’s playbook by repeating the same thing over and over again to get his point across. For Loeffler, it was calling her opponent — Raphael Warnock, incidentally — a “radical liberal.” For Walker, it was mentioning that Warnock voted with Joe Biden “96 % of the time.” (Mental image: a parrot repeating “Polly wants a cracker.”) Sorry, big man, that got old really quick. Surely, Walker knows the incumbent Loeffler lost her election, right?
Speaking of Biden, mentioning that he was running because he (Warnock) and Joe Biden are the same wasn’t the smartest thing to say. Then again, Walker said a number of things that weren’t particularly intelligent.
Walker needs to understand that just saying a whole bunch of words in a row doesn’t necessarily make them a coherent sentence. I would have thought the valedictorian of his high school class (a claim Walker made that was never verified, nor ever will be) would know better.
Here are a few of those sentences I’m referring to:
‘Well, right now, people have coverage for health care. It’s according of what type of coverage do you want. Because if you have an able-bodied job (huh?), you’re going to have health care. But everyone else — have health care is the type of health care you’re going to get. And I think that is the problem.”
Here’s another. It’s what Walker said in reference to Warnock’s efforts to capping the price of insulin:
“I believe in reducing insulin, but at the same time, you have to eat right. Unless you have eating right, insulin is doing you no good. So you have to get food prices down and you got to get gas prices down so they can go and get insulin.”
By the way, it’s a good thing there weren’t any grammar police in the audience. Otherwise, Walker would have been hauled off to grammar jail, for multiple offenses. Also, I realize this is the South, but for Walker to use “ain’t” in front of a television audience wasn’t the smartest career move in a televised debate for public office. Also, Walker should probably work on his enunciation. For example, “the” is not pronounced “da.”
At one point, Walker said the allegation that he paid for a woman to terminate her pregnancy was “a lie” because he “put it in a book.” Sir, just because you put it in a book doesn’t make it true. I could write “I can fly” in a book, but that wouldn’t make it so.
I’ll give Walker credit for his comeback after Warnock said that he “never pretended to be a police officer.” (Throughout his campaign, Walker had falsely claimed that he was.) Walker flipped open a billfold with a shiny sheriff’s star that looked just like one I saw in a dollar store the other day.
However, as Walker was flashing his badge around, one of the debate moderators reminded him that he was “well aware of the rules” and that “props are not allowed” and to put it away immediately. If you thought that last sentence sounded like an elementary school teacher — a, e, i, o, and u — demeaning a student who won’t listen, you wouldn’t be too far off base. One other thing for Walker to take under advisement: Being recognized as an “honorary deputy” does not make you a police officer.
I noticed No. 34 referenced Warnock’s “smooth talk” throughout the debate. I took that either as a sign of jealousy, or an attempt to label Warnock as a politician, which Walker said he was in fact not at the outset of the debate. Not that anyone needed to be reminded.
Yes, Herschel Walker may very well soon become a senator representing the state of Georgia — less than two years after his friend, the big orange fella, made America hate again.
As the midterm elections draw near, I ask myself the same questions over and over again. Sometimes, I wonder what’s happened to our country these past six years. Sometimes, I want to know who is responsible. Sometimes, I have to ask how on earth it came to this?
And sometimes, all I do is simply ask why.
