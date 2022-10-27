I was a freshman at the University of Florida in the fall of 1973. The first thing I learned — after learning there was no way I was going to pass calculus, so technically it was the second thing — was that the Georgia Bulldogs were the enemy. In Gainesville, Florida, the colors red and black represent the epitome of evil.
I learned my lesson well. Not calculus, the other one.
I’ve been loyal to the orange and blue ever since, hating the red and black every second of every day with every ounce of my being and every fiber of my soul and every breath that I take. I have to apologize to the entire Gator Nation for not being able to emphasize that point strongly enough.
“Hey, wait a minute. Aren’t you the same Scott Ludwig that once had a letter printed in The Red & Black, the University of Georgia student newsletter?”
That would be correct, Bulldog Nation. But let me explain.
My wife — also a devout Gator — and I attended the 2010 Florida-Georgia game in Jacksonville, Fla. (Florida always comes before Georgia, both alphabetically and, well, because it just does). True SEC fans will remember it as the only overtime game in the storied history of their heated rivalry. The Gators prevailed, 34-31, in a game that, quite honestly, neither team deserved to lose. (For me to say that about the Georgia Bulldogs says a lot. In fact, it’s the only nice thing I’ve ever said about them in my entire life. And, when I’m gone, it will prove to be the last.)
As Cindy and I were leaving the Gator Bowl, I noticed something different about the 50/50 crowd (half Florida, half Georgia): The winners weren’t taunting the losers, and the losers, well, weren’t being bad losers. It was eerily quiet. There was an atmosphere of mutual respect that I’d never experienced before, and truth be known, I was caught up in it.
So much so that I wrote a letter to The Red & Black about the experience. I described what I witnessed in Jacksonville and explained my newfound respect for their University — particularly their fans. I thought I was being sincere. Instead, I was being something else.
Delusional. Or, as Pink Floyd described it, I had a “momentary lapse of reason.”
For the next couple of days, I checked The Red & Black, the aforementioned UGA student newsletter, to see if any of their students had anything to say about my letter. And boy, did they ever.
And it wasn’t very nice.
I can only summarize what they had to say, because if I provided any more details I would need to repeat some really nasty things and some even nastier words — and youngsters might be reading. In short, they didn’t believe what I had to say about the game. (Technically, the majority of them wrote that I was pulling their leg or that I was full of something-or-other. Or high.)
The truth is, I was extending an olive branch, making a peace offering, and calling for a truce — all at the same time. In short, I tried playing nice. Only the University of Georgia faithful didn’t want any part of it.
What’s that old adage: Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me. “Trust me: There won’t be a second time.
We now return to our regularly scheduled programming.
Nothing would make me happier than a Gator victory Saturday. In fact, there’s only one thing I can think of that would make me even happier, and that’s a Bulldog loss.
You have no idea how much I enjoy — no, relish — when both happen in the same game.
I’ll close with a riddle, one that I’m sure every Gator already knows: Do you know why Florida doesn’t float off into the ocean? It’s because Georgia sucks.
Go Gators.
Scott Ludwig is a retired businessman, a published author and a runner. His columns appear in The Albany Herald on Fridays.