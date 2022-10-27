ludwig col. sig.jpg

Scott Ludwig

I was a freshman at the University of Florida in the fall of 1973. The first thing I learned — after learning there was no way I was going to pass calculus, so technically it was the second thing — was that the Georgia Bulldogs were the enemy. In Gainesville, Florida, the colors red and black represent the epitome of evil.

I learned my lesson well. Not calculus, the other one.

Scott Ludwig is a retired businessman, a published author and a runner. His columns appear in The Albany Herald on Fridays.

