Scott Ludwig

Recently, the President of the United States spoke for half an hour in prime time to address a problem that no president in history ever had to deal with: a threat to democracy … from within. Specifically, the extremist MAGA Republicans. (I can see your face turning red from here, Lindsey “Riots in the Streets” Graham.) As far as I know, it was the first time No. 46 specifically mentioned No. 45 by name since taking over the Oval Office. I doubt No. 45’s face turned red, though. Then again, it’s not always easy to distinguish red from orange.

Biden’s oration was desperately needed to wake up our country. Long overdue, IMHO, but he got his point across. I have my fingers crossed that it will do some good, but I’m not holding my breath. One thing I’ve learned these past six years is that some minds are just not going to change, regardless of the facts.

Scott Ludwig is a retired businessman, a published author and a runner. His columns appear in The Albany Herald on Fridays.

