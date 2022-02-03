I’m not a fan of professional sports. I don’t have a favorite team, don’t care who wins the Super Bowl, and haven’t spent one red cent on any of it in many, many years.
That wasn’t always the case, but starting with the Major League Baseball strike of 1994, everything I’ve seen points in one direction: professional sports is doing everything in its power to alienate its fans.
If professional sports ever takes former fans like me to court for nonsupport, and the fans hire you to be their defense attorney, I’ll be more than happy to provide you with defense exhibit ‘A’ — a litany of reasons indicating the general public has every right to turn its collective back on professional sports.
♦ The NFL is a veritable Who’s Who of Deviant and Criminal Behavior, most prominently featuring Rae Carruth, Plaxico Burress, Aaron Hernandez, Michael Vick, and a man known by the initials he shares with a popular breakfast beverage.
♦ The endless antics of players like Antonio Brown and Josh Gordon, and the teams that continue — “Thank you, sir, may I have another?” — to take chances on them.
♦ Basketball’s blue-chip players use their freshman year of college merely as an audition for the NBA. It won’t be long before they start skipping out on March Madness — similar to their counterparts in college football who have been skipping out on post-season bowl games to prepare for the NFL draft for several years now.
♦ Hockey’s penalty box: if hockey has one, shouldn’t there be one for football and basketball players as well? Sounds like the perfect place for Antonio Brown.
♦ An overabundance of projections for the upcoming (NFL, NBA, MLB) drafts by those in the know based on nothing more than speculation. Seriously, can’t we all just wait until draft day and find out for sure? What an utter waste of time.
♦ Pass interference calls in the NFL aren’t reviewable. Games have been won or lost because of pass interference calls gone wrong, so why on God’s Green Earth can’t they be reviewed like every other play?
♦ Players are getting away with renegotiating their contracts when they’re in the midst of a good season. That would be fine — as long as it works both ways.
♦ Home run and slam dunk contests. Another utter waste of time. Ditto All-Star Games and MVP Awards.
♦ Mel Kiper’s evaluations of potential NFL talent mean absolutely nothing to the casual fan. Besides, if Kiper is really that good, why isn’t he selling his insight to NFL teams — instead of spouting off about them on national television to an audience that couldn’t care less?
♦ The NBA’s regular season — and the first round of the playoffs and possibly the second round as well — have become virtually meaningless.
♦ Pre-game and post-game shows have become nothing but otherwise unemployed talking heads sitting at a desk trying to talk over one another. Yes, I realize the shows exist so athletes will have an alternative if they retire from their chosen sport, or simply aren’t good enough to play. But if all these shows are cancelled — which would, by my count, eliminating 5,237 jobs — wouldn’t that make a compelling case for college athletes to stay in school, get their diplomas, and find real jobs?
♦ Novak Djokovic’s Australian Open saga: “Will he stay or will he go?” Much ado about absolutely nothing. Ditto Aaron Rodgers and his “did-he-or-didn’t-he” vaccine saga.
♦ An overabundance of debate on whether or not Pete Rose deserves to be inducted into the MLB Hall of Fame. It won’t be long before Barry Bonds works his way into that conversation — if he hasn’t already.
♦ Enough with the booth replays during NFL games. Coaches’ challenges, too. “Gee, how on earth did the NFL get along all those years without them?” he asks facetiously.
♦ Indoor stadiums and artificial turf? Babe Ruth and Red Grange must be spinning in their graves.
Perhaps the strongest evidence of all can be summed up in one word: money. Out of the pockets of the fans, and into the pockets of professional athletes — who want more and more at the end of each season. There are exceptions, of course: the players who want to renegotiate for more during the season.
With respect to player salaries over the last five or six decades, consider:
♦ Sandy Koufax, one of baseball’s best pitchers, earned $125,000 in 1966 with the Los Angeles Dodgers. In today’s economy, that would be $1.1 million. This year, the highest paid pitcher in MLB, Max Scherzer of the New York Mets, will earn $43 million.
♦ Bill Russell, the starting center of 11 NBA championships with the Boston Celtics, earned $100,001 in 1969, worth about $760,000 today. Comparatively, today’s highest paid center is Rudy Gobert (who?) of the Utah Jazz, who is paid $35 million annually.
♦ Dick Butkus, middle linebacker extraordinaire for the Chicago Bears, earned $50,000 in 1973, about $314,000 in today’s dollars. Darius Leonard will earn $20 million next season to shore up the Indianapolis Colts’ defense.
Speaking of defense, I believe my work here is done. I wish you good luck presenting your case.
Let’s hope there aren’t any ex-professional athletes in the penalty box. Sorry, I meant jury box.
