At this point in my life, I’ve come to realize there are some things I’m better off without. The metric system, all things science and anything written by Fyodor Dostoyevsky, for example.
Also, add tents (camping, circus, revival — doesn’t matter), people who use “my bad” instead of “I’m sorry,” and waiting in lines to the list.
And one more: country music. I just never learned to embrace it.
Don’t get me wrong. In the early 1980s, I made an honest effort to like country music. It was right after Urban Cowboy was released. Long-neck beer, cowboy boots and Mickey Gilley were all the rage. Although I never bought myself a 10-gallon hat, I did make a few forays into Atlanta’s country music scene: namely, Mama’s Country Showcase and the West Texas Music Club, two country music bars quite popular in Atlanta at the time.
Once I even spent eight seconds holding on for dear life on the back of a mechanical bull, thanks to a potentially deadly combination of peer pressure, challenged manhood and just the right amount of liquid courage.
In spite of those nights on the town trying to force myself to like country music, it just never took. I still considered country music the musical equivalent of the metric system.
All that to say this: I actually attended a country music concert once. Allow me to explain.
The Zac Brown Band was playing a charity concert at the Southern Ground Amphitheater (one of my wife’s and my favorite venues for a concert) in Fayetteville. It was called the Trick or Treat Tailgate, a one-time fundraising performance. Cindy wanted to go so, somewhat reluctantly, I bought tickets.
There were a number of reasons Cindy wanted to see Zac Brown:
· Cindy said she liked his music (“It’s not really country,” according to her).
· Cindy loved the food at his restaurant in Senoia, the Southern Ground Social Club.
· The proceeds for the concert were for charity (and one we both support, Zac’s passion project, Camp Southern Ground. His dream is that children of all abilities will have an opportunity to experience the magic of the outdoors. The man has his head on straight, he does.)
· Zac Brown was one of Cindy’s customers at her Branch and Vine (oil and vinegar) store, which is more than likely the reason she told me his music is not really country.
· Cindy liked Zac and his family (wife and four daughters, each one of their ages reflected in their respective heights) from the moment they met.
· Most of all, perhaps, because Zac mentioned the possibility of selling her oil and vinegar products at his restaurant.
So on the eve of Halloween, we took our lawn chairs to Zac’s amphitheater, where we dined on Zac’s food (his restaurant had a booth), listened to Zac and his band, and felt good about contributing to Zac’s passion project
The opening band was — well, let’s just say they played for 45 minutes while we stood in line to order our food. I can’t vouch for the quality of the band, but I can tell you my ears didn’t start bleeding, so I took that as a good sign.
The Zac Brown Band took the stage around 8 p.m. With the exception of Cindy and me — although to be honest, Cindy faked it a little — everyone else in the amphitheater seemed to know the first couple of songs by heart. They were all standing, singing, and clapping, while Cindy and I sat in our seats and tried our best to stay warm. (The amphitheater is an outdoor venue, and the temperature was 48 degrees, and dropping fast.)
But then something amazing happened. Zac talked about his early exposure to classic rock, and that Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon” was one of his all-time favorite albums, which led to his cover version of “Comfortably Numb.” OK, now we’re on to something.
Next, Metallica’s “Enter Sandman.” I started to warm up a bit, finally having a reason to get out of my seat.
A few more country songs followed (I took a breather and sat back in my lawn chair), before Zac’s version of the Marshall Tucker Band’s “Can’t You See” filled the cool October air.
Then came the finale, a song “written by a genius on so many levels,” as Zac said an instant before the first cords of Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” were struck. Zac and his band performed an outstanding rendition of the Freddie Mercury opus. Judging by the lengthy standing ovation for the band at the end of the night, I wasn’t the only person who thought so.
Zac capped the evening by thanking everyone for supporting the band, their music, the community, and most of all, Camp Southern Ground.
Did you ever hear the phrase “expect the worse and hope for the best?” Well, it was that kind of a night. Even for someone like me who named his music trivia team after the title of a Coen Brothers’ movie: No Country for Old Men.
Cindy was right about Zac Brown: He’s a good guy who believes in doing the right thing. That made it easy to support him in his endeavors. While I never went out and bought a Zac Brown CD, we continued to patronize his restaurant (up until the time it closed a few years later) and looked forward to the grand opening of his passion project.
As for that night, I can honestly say that it was the best country music concert I’ve ever attended.
And in all likelihood, it will stay that way.
