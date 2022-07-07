Some peoples’ pet peeve is people who want to tell you all about their pet peeves.
If you’re one of them, you might want to move on to something else, because I’m about to list mine. Well, at least as many of them as I can before I run out of space. Here goes:
♦ People who don’t properly separate their recyclables — or worse, don’t recycle at all. People who call and don’t bother leaving a message when you’re not around to answer the phone. Commercials with ringing doorbells that sound just like mine.
♦ License plates that aren’t positioned exactly in the center of the car. (That reminds me: People who don’t understand OCD.) Drivers that merge into the space in front of you when there isn’t enough room to do so safely. Drivers that don’t bother to use turn signals.
♦ Owners who tether their dogs in the back yard — and leave them there for hours. Having to explain things more than once (one of the reasons I don’t talk to many Bulldog fans).
♦ People who try to enter an elevator before the people inside have a chance to get out. Obese and out-of-shape football coaches who couldn’t run a wind sprint if their next meal depended on it. (Why are basketball and baseball coaches so much fitter?). Car manufacturers that can’t agree which side of the car the gas tank should be.
♦ Men out in public with their underwear on full display for the world to see. Companies with confusing and/or long-winded automated customer service platforms (are there any other kind?) when you call in with a problem.
♦ Air quotes. (I’m fairly certain I have never used them in my life. If you ever catch me using them, feel free to “kill me.”)
♦ Gossip. If it doesn’t directly affect me or my family, feel free to gossip in front of me because I don’t care, and I certainly won’t be paying attention.
♦ People who DON’T RETURN THEIR SHOPPING CARTS TO THE CORAL IN THE PARKING LOT WHERE SHOPPING CARTS ARE SUPPOSED TO BE RETURNED!
♦ Never meeting anyone with infinite wisdom. I don’t think they even exist. Everyone I know has finite wisdom.
♦ People who borrow things and don’t bother to return them. People who don’t say “thank you” when you do something nice for them.
♦ Sarcasm. (Just kidding.)
♦ Writers who go on about something just to reach a certain word count, again and again and again.
♦ Okra that isn’t fried. It’s the vegetable equivalent of a raw oyster.
♦ Littering. Seriously, if you were born after 1971, you shouldn’t even know what littering is because 1971 is when it was banned.
♦ People who don’t know that littering is a criminal offense. Or believe me when I tell them that it is. (I’ll give you a moment to check.)
♦ Undertakers should start tying the shoelaces of the deceased together. That way when the zombie apocalypse comes, it will be hilarious. This is a joke. The pet peeve is people who don’t watch “The Walking Dead,” because otherwise you would get it.
♦ The metric system, which is only used in this country by drug dealers and road races on Peachtree Street. For Americans traveling in Europe where the metric system is used exclusively, good luck figuring out how much you’re paying for gasoline when you’re buying it in liters and paying for it in European currency. (Maybe that’s what slide rules are for!)
♦ The hardest thing for me to say. No, it’s not “I’m sorry.” Nor “I was wrong.” It’s not even “I need help.” The hardest thing for me to say is “Worcestershire.” I don’t think I’m alone here.
♦ Shoppers who exceed the maximum number of items in the express checkout lane. Shoppers who wait until they’re asked to pay for their items before looking in their purse or wallet for their checkbook, coupons, or in some cases, exact change.
♦ Waiting for a table at a restaurant. Waiting for your number to be called at the driver’s license bureau. Waiting to board your plane that’s already so late that you’ll probably miss your connecting flight anyway.
♦ People who use too many words or take too much time to tell a story and/or get their point across. (When I think people have had enough time to finish and are still talking, my listening comprehension automatically — or maybe it’s instinctively — shuts off. Then I walk away. It’s a gift, really.)
♦ People who back into a parking space (as opposed to pulling in directly) when other people are waiting to find a space of their own. People who park diagonally across two (or more) parking spaces. People who text while driving — as well as any of the men in blue who don’t bother to enforce the law that says they can’t.
♦ Poor spelling. Especially when it’s so simple to correct. For instance, there’s Spellcheck, dictionaries, and third grade.
♦ Anything slower than it needs to be. Slow eaters. Slow talkers. Slow workers. Slow walkers — especially in the narrow aisles of the grocery store. Slow drivers — particularly on two-lane roads with a solid yellow line down the middle. Slow listeners. Slow-moving lines. Slow-moving traffic. Slow to get a joke.
I’m kidding. I don’t really have that many pet peeves. In fact, I only have one:
♦ People who can’t tell when I’m being sarcastic.
