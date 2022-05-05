November 2010. I would call it the chest cold from hell, only that would be an understatement. My entire body took quite the beating for the better part of three weeks. The good news is that my health eventually returned. The same, however, can’t be said for my voice.
And to this day, I still don’t have my voice back. At least, not the one I had before November of 2010.
Today, if I talk for more than a few minutes, something causes my vocal cords to stop interacting with my brain. When that happens, further communication becomes difficult. I’d be better off using flashcards, sign language, semaphore, or smoke signals rather than speaking. Obviously, none of those options is very practical. Lip-reading probably isn’t, either, because I don’t think anyone I know knows how.
I was still gainfully employed when I first noticed my voice beginning to fade. At the time, I was managing a warehouse with 50-plus employees. If I wanted to get an employee’s attention out on the floor, I asked another employee to do it for me. Sad but oh so true.
When I retired several years ago, my voice only got worse. It became barely audible, so much so that if I raised my voice — or what was left of it — in a library, the librarian wouldn’t raise an eyebrow.
Today, going out to dinner is a challenge. The acoustics inside the restaurant have to be absolutely perfect for my voice to carry even just a short distance, such as from one side of the table to the other. We stopped going to University of Florida football games because; as far as crowd noise was concerned, my seat may as well have been vacant. And if you hadn’t noticed lately, the Gators need all of the vocal support they can get — and I certainly wasn’t contributing my fair share. Not by a long shot.
A few years ago, I coached my grandson’s basketball team. I couldn’t do it without an assistant coach, not because I needed his expertise and assistance, but rather to keep the players in line and relay my instructions — since the acoustics on a basketball court are a lot worse than the acoustics in a restaurant. Inside a cavernous gym, there wasn’t the slightest possibility that a bunch of rambunctious 7-year-old boys could hear me.
For the past few years, I have been the host/moderator/emcee (select the one you find most impressive, because at this point I need an ego boost) of a local author’s group. That means every other month, I have the opportunity to speak in front of an audience for 15 minutes or so. That wouldn’t be a challenge for most people.
However, I’m not most people. After just a few minutes, my voice becomes hoarse and starts to crack. I’ve tried everything I can think of to prevent that from happening: throat lozenges, chewing gum, water, cough drops, licorice — even a shot or two of amaretto. The latter works the best, not because it helps my voice, but because it makes me not care so much that the audience isn’t able to hear me.
At this point, I’m convinced my voice will never be what it once was. I’m learning to adjust. I talk a lot less than I used to. I guess it helps that I’m retired now and no longer need to speak to people every single day. It also probably helps that most of my communication can be accomplished on paper in black and white, like it is right now.
Beyond that, I look for any silver linings I can find — now that my voice has essentially deserted me.
For example, no librarian will ever put her index finger to her lips to make me shush. It’s also highly unlikely I’ll ever be asked to give an impromptu toast at a wedding.
And — thank you, Jesus — I’ll never have to worry about karaoke.
