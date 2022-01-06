“Stop and smell the roses.”
Sure, we’ve all heard the phrase, but how many of us have actually done it? For that matter, how many of us actually know what it even means?
Simply put, it’s telling us to take time out of our busy schedules every now and then, and just enjoy and appreciate the beauty of life. For me personally, it’s taken years of practice to learn how, but it seems like I’m finally getting the hang of it. Then again, I have the luxury of being surrounded by gentle reminders that help to keep me on track whenever I tend to stray, reminders that make me think of a special person, a memorable occasion, or a time in my life when all was well with the world.
Reminders that I don’t necessarily have to come to a complete stop to smell the roses, but there’s no harm in slowing down a bit:
· There is a photograph of me as an infant hanging on the wall in our bedroom. In the photo — done in black and white — I’m sitting on the floor wearing nothing but a diaper and a yawn on my face the size of an apple. I didn’t have a care in the world and was ready for a nap. In a way, the photograph foreshadowed what the future had in store for me, because 67 years later not much has really changed, other than the fact that you won’t find me in a diaper. At least, not yet.
· I have the complete DVD collection of “Mad Men,” a show that I’m fascinated with because it portrays what life was like in the 1960s, the decade I was a boy growing up under the watchful eyes of my mom and dad. The clothing, the furniture, the cars — everything portrayed in the show is so familiar. It takes me back to a time when my dad wore Vitalis in his hair, just like Don Draper, the main character in the show, and my mom was the stay-at-home housewife, just like Betty, Don’s better half. A couple of episodes featured some of the more memorable events of the decade, such as the JFK assassination and the American invasion by the Beatles. It made it seem like only yesterday when they actually happened (not the song by John, Paul, George and Ringo; but the day before today).
· Occasionally, when I bend my left thumb, the knuckle cracks — the result of accidentally hitting it with a hammer when my friend and future best man Stan and I were building a loft in my fraternity room during our sophomore year in college. When I hear it crack, it reminds me of the many good times Stan and I had as undergraduates, times that we took for granted but in the years ahead would give anything to have to do all over again. It also serves as a somber reminder that Stan’s brain cancer prevented the two of us from growing old together, something we had promised one another we would do so many years ago.
· Along the staircase, there is a framed, poster-size photograph of our sons, Justin and Josh, standing in front of our house on Haskin Knoll in Peachtree City. I believe Justin was 8, so Josh would have been 5. It serves as a constant reminder of how things had changed three decades after I was a boy: how it became my turn to pick them up at afterschool after a busy day at work, help with their homework, take them to practice or a game for whatever sport was in season, host a birthday party at the karate studio, and perform all of the other duties affiliated with being a parent. Exhausting times, no doubt, yet somehow every time I think about them, there’s a part of me that wishes I could do it all over again.
· Looking around the house, the gentle reminders are everywhere. My dad’s basic training manual for the United States Navy that he studied right before he began his dream of sailing the seven seas. My father-in-law’s Greyhound badge that he proudly wore on his chest as he drove countless passengers even more countless miles all over the country. Lewis Grizzard’s book that was a Christmas gift from my mom, one that she waited in line for several hours to have signed by the author himself because she knew that I dreamed of writing like him one day. My mother-in-law’s sewing kit, not because it means anything special to me, but rather because it means so much to my wife — and that it reminds her of the woman that taught her how to become a woman herself.
· The framed Thanksgiving card bearing Justin’s tiny footprints, that the nurses at Dekalb General “helped him make” for us when he was barely a week old. At the time, Justin was still more than a month away from being released from the hospital; his weight at his premature birth was just 35 ounces, and hospital rules stated he couldn’t be released until he tipped the scales at 5 pounds. That memorable and long-awaited day turned out to the very first day of a brand-new year, and father and son spent the day watching football; me on the couch and Justin strapped into his car seat, both of us sitting directly in front of the television.
· Josh’s medal for finishing the 2016 Five Points of Life Marathon in Gainesville, Fla., that hangs on the closet doorknob of the room where he always slept when he came to visit. I had the honor of running with him that day in what would ultimately prove to be the only marathon he would ever run. Every time I go into that closet, I make it a point to notice the medal swinging from side to side, because it takes me back to when Josh started running when we first moved into our house on Haskin Knoll. Almost every afternoon he would ask me to run with him — I always obliged, because what father can say no to a son who says he wants to grow up to be just like dad? And every single run had to start and finish exactly in front of our mailbox at the end of the driveway. He made the rules; my job was to follow them.
· On my nightstand are two framed photographs; I put them there so they would be the last things I saw before I went to sleep. One is a picture of Cindy, and it’s always been one of my favorites. I even have the small wallet-size version of it, with “hope we last a long time” on the back written by Cindy when we were both seniors in high school. Since the photo was taken almost half a century ago, I guess Cindy got her wish.
· The other photograph is of my grandson and me, taken several years ago when he lived in Dallas. It serves as a gentle reminder of how fortunate Cindy and I are now to have him living less than a half-hour away and that we’re able to see him all the time. It’s also a gentle reminder that at this point in our lives we are now — and always will be — grandparents.
I feel a certain level of comfort being surrounded by memories of the people, places, and things that have made up my life. I think about them all the time, just as I’ve done here today.
After all these years, with a slight nudge from my gentle reminders, I’ve become quite good at smelling the roses.
I may not always stop, but I certainly have no problem slowing down.
