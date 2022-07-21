America has only three cities: New York, San Francisco and New Orleans. Everywhere else is Cleveland. — Tennessee Williams
Dear Mayor of New Orleans,
I’ve lived in the Southeast for more than 50 years, and believe it or not, until just recently I’d never been to your city. But I almost did in 1976. My wife — who wasn’t technically my wife until the following year — and I were at the Florida-Georgia football game in Jacksonville. If our Gators won the game, they would be the SEC champions and play in your city’s Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day.
Anyway, with the Gators leading by a score of 27-14 at halftime, I was on a pay phone desperately trying to line up a hotel room in New Orleans because I was pretty sure we were going to come out on top. I wasn’t able to find a room and decided I’d try again once the Gators won. Only they didn’t. Early in the third quarter, Florida coach Doug Dickey called a play that would forever be remembered as “fourth and dumb.” Look it up if you’re not familiar with it. Or ask any Gator fan about it, because we all know. It goes without saying, Georgia went on to win the game. Handily, I might add: The Bulldogs outscored the Gators 28-0 in the second half.
So much for being in New Orleans to ring in the new year.
However, recently my wife had a conference in your fair city, and she asked me to tag along. It was the first time in the Big Easy for us both. And, I’m sorry to say, the last.
However, in an effort to prevent future first-timers from feeling the same way we do, I offer the following suggestions for you to consider:
♦ New Orleans is known as being a haven for jazz enthusiasts. However, judging by the loud music pulsating from nine out of every 10 cars passing by — mostly rap and hip hop — you would never know it. You could barely hear someone scream, although I’m not implying anyone actually did. You might want to look into that.
♦ There seems to be plenty of restaurants in New Orleans. But the one that had the fewest customers was Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen. Do the locals know something the tourists don’t? Something else for you to investigate, perhaps. Maybe they should consider changing the name of the restaurant — and keep your state out of it.
♦ Street performers are literally everywhere. I didn’t mind the vocalists, guitarists and artists, but the four bazillion kids banging on Home Depot buckets is just too much. Add that to your to-do list as well, maybe even at the top.
♦ There is trash everywhere. In the streets, on the sidewalks, along the riverfront; basically, any place you didn’t see a trash can. Forget the buckets: Put this one first on your list.
♦ I was warned before our visit that Bourbon Street smelled like urine. That wasn’t necessarily true, because in some places it smelled like dead fish. Regardless, it’s still a problem. A big one. (I also discovered Bourbon Street wasn’t named after the liquor; rather, it was named for someone named “Bourbon.” That sort of ruined its mystique, in my opinion.)
♦ There are any number of drug stores in the main part of town: I counted at least 14 within a couple of blocks from our hotel. That would be fine if there had been more than 14 employees — that would be 14 employees combined — working in all of them. Between this and the fact that I didn’t see a single garbage truck the entire time I was there, I have to ask: Is there a labor shortage in New Orleans? Maybe you could look into putting the members of the bucket brigade to work. Just a thought.
♦ You’re probably wondering why I became so familiar with drug stores. Allow me to explain: It’s because our hoity-toity hotel didn’t have any ice — not on any of the four days we were there — so I had to find it elsewhere. Incidentally, on our second morning there, a maid took our ice bucket and said she would bring it back filled with ice. I never saw her again. As for the ice bucket, I’m pretty sure I saw a kid on Bourbon Street using it for a drum.
However, our visit wasn’t all bad. There were some things we really liked about New Orleans. The Garden District, for example. All of those beautiful mansions on St. Charles Street were absolutely gorgeous. And the beignets were to die for. The name of the local newspaper — The Times-Picayune — is pretty neat as well. So at least you’ve got those working for you.
I realize I’m not an expert on New Orleans by any means. After all, I was only there for four days.
Even though it felt like four months.
Good luck.
