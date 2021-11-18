Many years ago, on Thanksgiving morning I always looked forwarded to reading Furman Bisher’s annual column in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution about what he was grateful for.
Sadly, Mr. Bisher has been gone now for almost a decade. The following is written in his memory.
I’m thankful I was born with a sense of humor. I can’t imagine going through life without one.
I’m thankful I’ve learned to roll with the punches, take the good with the bad, and understand that time heals all wounds — most of them, anyway.
I’m thankful I had the presence of mind to ask Cindy out on that first date our senior year in high school. We celebrated 44 years of marriage this year, so I would say it turned out pretty well.
I’m thankful for my parents. I still miss them every day.
I’m thankful I’ve been blessed with decent health through the years — all things considered.
I’m thankful everyone in my family loves animals.
I’m thankful for plain cheese pizza, vanilla ice cream and Diet Dr. Pepper.
I’m thankful for those fighting the good fight against our common enemies. At the top of the list: cancer and drug abuse.
I’m thankful for the fall where it’s perfectly acceptable in the Southeast to sit on the couch on Saturdays from noon to midnight watching college football.
I’m thankful for a good book to read, and that no matter how long I’m alive, there will always be enough.
I’m thankful I can find the silver lining in almost any cloud.
I’m thankful Cindy and I are die-hard Florida Gators. I can’t imagine being in a mixed marriage with a Florida State Seminole or, God forbid, a Georgia Bulldog.
I’m thankful my Aunt Freda taught me at an early age to always say “please,” “thank you,” “yes ma’am” and “no sir.” It stuck. I know Aunt Freda is smiling every time I remember what she taught me, as well as every time I pass on her gift to someone else at an early age.
I’m thankful my grandson Krischan would make my Aunt Freda proud.
I’m thankful for the men and women of the armed forces: the active, the retired, and those no longer with us.
I’m thankful I had steady employment for 39 years. I’m even more thankful now that it’s all behind me.
I’m thankful for the teachers who taught me how to read, write and understand arithmetic.
I’m thankful I grew up in a time when there were no calculators in the classroom. Slide rules, however, are another story.
I’m thankful I took my sons to see Michael Jordan and Dale Murphy play during the primes of their careers.
I’m thankful Cindy and I were sitting in the Swamp on that Saturday in 2006 when Tim Tebow made his mark in college football history with his now-famous jump pass against LSU.
I’m thankful I was raised by parents who gave me the tools to take care of myself when the time came, and that they left me with enough great memories to bring a smile to my face and warm my heart for the rest of my life.
I’m thankful I stay so busy in retirement that I can honestly say I have no idea how I ever had time for a full-time job.
I’m thankful for the family I grew up with, the family I became part of through marriage, the family I acquired through my years as a runner, and the extended families I became part of at the only two places I’ve ever been employed.
I’m thankful that all of the moving parts still work — some better than others, of course.
I’m thankful for my good friends. They all know who they are — and if they don’t, just ask.
I’m thankful I’m witnessing how life truly does come full circle, and that the wonder of it all isn’t passing me by.
Although it wasn’t nearly enough, I’m thankful for the years we had with our son Josh. I’m also thankful that one day his mother and I will see him again.
I’m thankful that Cindy and I are on the path to fulfilling Josh’s wish to leave behind an awesome legacy. Son, we’re doing our best.
I’m thankful our son Justin found someone special, and that Esha loves our grandson just as much as if he was her own.
I’m thankful that Cindy and I finally found the right church; at least, the right church for us.
I’m thankful that after running every day for the past 43 years, I still can.
I’m thankful I grew up in a time when classic rock was invented, hippies roamed the earth, professional wrestling was real, and kids played outside until the streetlights came on.
I’m thankful for Lewis Grizzard and the handful of writers who have influenced me through the years.
I’m thankful for the Internet, but even more thankful that it wasn’t around when I was growing up.
I’m thankful that when I Google my name and add “runner” or “writer” to it, stuff shows up.
I’m thankful I don’t take things for granted. It makes for a better world.
I’m thankful I can wiggle my ears, my one and only super power.
I’m thankful I know how to swim. Just in case.
I’m thankful when I pass along advice or encouragement — and the smile it brings when I recognize it as something I heard my mom or dad say to me many, many years ago.
I’m thankful I’ve been able to see the University of Florida Gators win six National Championships in the last 25 years: three in football, two in basketball, and one in baseball – even though I never saw the first baseball game when I was a student there … but I did as an alum.
I’m thankful for the sound of the ocean, the sound of the rain, and the sound of a good German beer being poured into a frosted mug.
I’m thankful I decided not to pursue law school. (As Shakespeare so eloquently said: “The first thing we do, let’s kill all the lawyers.”)
I’m thankful to receive a written letter every now and then.
I’m thankful I was able to live in a variety of places growing up as the son of a Navy man. I’m thankful I’m able to stay in one place as an adult. I’m thankful I’ve had the best of both worlds.
I’m thankful Cindy and I decided to move out of the city and settle down in the country.
I’m thankful I went to a Led Zeppelin concert when they were at their peak. They will always be the Best Band Ever.
I’m thankful I love to write.
I’m thankful that when I’m gone, what I’ve written will still be around. That way, it will seem like I never really left.
Finally, I’m thankful I got to spend almost all of my life with my high school sweetheart, and after all these years, she still is.
