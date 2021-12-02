Some say that love is the universal language. If that is the case, then why isn’t “I love you” said the same all over the world? I love you is “Je vous aime” in French, “Te quiero” in Spanish, and, as we all know, “Iway ovelay ouyay” in Pig Latin.
To eliminate the confusion, I recommend the universal language be one that is truly universal and can be used — naturally — anywhere in the universe.
Let me be the first to suggest that English officially be adopted as the universal language, since it’s been scientifically proven to be the only language I personally will ever be able to speak fluently in my lifetime.
When I say English, I’m not talking about the language spoken in countries where people drive on the wrong side of the road. That language is British, where a policeman is called a bobby. In the United States that would just be silly, unless, of course, you were a cop named Bobby. Besides, can you imagine a 250-pound mechanic with a neck shaped like a fire hydrant working on an engine under the “bonnet” of a truck? This is actually happening in Great Britain.
Unifying everyone on the planet to speak English would make things so much simpler and harmonious. For example, you could be in a foreign country — let’s say Germany — pet a dog (probably a shepherd) and call him “good boy” and he wouldn’t look at you funny since all his friends call him “guter Junge.” Point of information: In France, where all dogs (most likely poodles) are female, they would all be called “good girls.”
While we’re at it, why not universally adopt a uniform system of measurement? To keep things simple, let’s stick to the one with which we’re all familiar — and mainly because I know it already and, as an old dog, I won’t have to learn any new tricks. That system, of course, would be ours, where a mile is a nice, round 5,280 feet and a foot is a perfectly logical 12 inches. Being a runner, I can appreciate marathons in this country measuring in at 26 miles, while across the ocean they’re 42 kilometers — which is obviously much, much farther.
I personally have no idea how many hectograms make up a kilowatt or how many centimeters there are in a liter. I’ll go out on a limb here and say that none of you can either. And remember that 250-pound mechanic in Great Britain? He only weighs — get this — 113 over there. But those are 113 kilograms, so they have no meaning whatsoever to anyone in the United States.
And why stop there? How about food? We can start by weeding out everything unfit for human consumption. First in line would be haggis, which is technically compost consisting of the heart, liver and lungs of sheep. Also for consideration: soft-boiled fetal duck, jellied moose nose and bat paste. (Note: all dishes from Mexico and Italy will be retained without question. Tacos and pizza must be left alone. I believe I saw that somewhere in the Bill of Rights. Or it could have been Reader’s Digest.)
Eventually we can move on to currency. Try traveling internationally and converting dollars into the monetary denominations of whatever country or continent you’re in, and you’ll see the problem. An American dollar has slightly less value than a European euro, but even less value than a British pound — even though Great Britain is technically a part of Europe. But that same American dollar is worth more than 100 yen in Japan and well over 3,000 pesos in Columbia. The currency exchange rate may quite possibly be the reason the slide rule was invented.
But for starters, let’s keep things simple and agree on one universal language: ours. The one where “close” and “clothes” are pronounced exactly the same yet have two entirely different meanings. And the language that says we can drive on the parkway and park on the driveway. Or how someone can be pretty ugly to look at, or awfully good at doing something. Or why “phonetics” isn’t spelled phonetically. Or why it’s called rush hour when traffic moves the slowest. Or why we describe what a medical doctor does as “practice.” Or why it’s called a “pear” when there’s only one of them.
We can worry about everything else in time, which fortunately for us is observed the same all over the world. That is, with the possible exclusion of Daylight Saving Time, which isn’t recognized in a few select countries.
On second thought, there are a couple of states in America — Arizona and Hawaii — that don’t recognize it either, so maybe it’s best to leave things as they are. A truly universal language will have to wait.
That way we won’t have to explain that totally useless extra “R” in February.
Or why the letters in Wednesday aren’t pronounced in the order they’re written.
