There are some things that defy belief. Things so incredible it’s nearly impossible to find the words to describe them.
Like how we put a man on the moon.
Or how the Chicago Cubs won the World Series.
Or how a reality show personality became President of the United States.
Ask anyone to explain any of them for you, and you’ll see what I mean.
However, as far as I am concerned, what I have trouble finding the words to describe isn’t anything incredible. Rather, it’s quite simple: It’s what someone looks like. In other words, I don’t know how to describe a description.
What is even more incredible to me — besides a man hitting a six-iron on the moon or one with an orange face sitting behind the Resolute Desk — are the drawings an artist makes of someone whom they’ve never met. Specifically, the ones done by sketch artists. Their talent for illustrating a face they’ve never seen before, using only someone’s verbal description of it, absolutely fascinates me.
But what fascinates me even more is that a common citizen such as you or I can describe someone with enough detail and precision that a sketch artist can draw a reasonably accurate portrait of them. That, my friends, takes talent. A talent I simply do not have.
Think for a moment how you would describe a person’s face to a sketch artist. It they had a distinctive facial feature, I might have a snowball’s chance. For example, I could point out a teardrop tattoo under someone’s eye, which indicates the person was in a gang or served time in prison. Or, if I were to describe a man with a rather peculiar combover, that might narrow it down to a particular POTUS. Otherwise, about as detailed as I could possibly get with my description is that they have two eyes, a nose and a mouth.
With a little luck, I might have noticed the color of their eyes, and I only mention it because my wife, who has been with me now for almost 50 years, still isn’t aware of the color of mine. So chalk eye color up as a big fat maybe.
As an illustration of my ability — or rather, my lack thereof — to describe someone’s face to a sketch artist, I present a real-life example from my past. When I was a student at the University of Florida, I worked with the local Gainesville Police Department for a class project. One day I met their sketch artist, so I took the opportunity to ask him how he was able to draw someone’s face simply from a person’s verbal description of it. “Actions speak louder than words,” he said.
The sketch artist took me to his studio (an out-of-commission bathroom with an easel) and asked me to describe someone I knew. So I thought it would be in my best interests to pick the girl I’d been dating for five years with the green eyes, who didn’t know the color of mine. After the most elaborate description I could possibly provide over the course of an hour, the sketch artist produced an absolutely perfect portrait — of Alice the Goon from the old Popeye cartoons.
Had I done a better job, his drawing should have — at the very worst — resembled a blond Olive Oyl.
My point is this: Law enforcement agencies need to be aware that if I don’t know the actual name of the person they’re looking for, I would be a terrible witness.
That is, unless there was something I’d remember about the person’s face other than just the two eyes, nose and mouth.
Or, if the person they’re wanting to find looks like Alice the Goon.
