There is a scene in the movie “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” in which King Arthur is engaged in a sword fight with the Black Knight. At one point, both of the Black Knight’s arms have been lopped off by King Arthur. Yet, the knight refuses to surrender, referring to his injuries as “just a flesh wound.”
In February of 2020, the 45th President of the United States boasted that the coronavirus was about to disappear in the United States. “You have 15 people, and the 15 within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero,” the president said when the virus first made an appearance in America.
By the end of the year, the coronavirus had claimed the lives of more than 375,000 Americans. Today, the death toll in the United States continues to climb: The number likely will reach 1 million some time this year.
Or, in Monty Python terminology, “Just a flesh wound.”
In April of 2020, the 45th POTUS had this suggestion for combatting the coronavirus: “I see the disinfectant that knocks it out in a minute, one minute. And is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning? As you see, it gets in the lungs, it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it would be interesting to check that.”
Despite the fact that it was arguably the worst medical advice in the history of time (snake oil, anyone? how about a lobotomy?), it had absolutely no basis in science. If I didn’t know any better, I’d have thought he’d just injected some ivermectin. Into his brain.
Poison centers all over the country reported a spike in calls following his ill-advised medical speculation, that something as simple as a little disinfectant could cure the coronavirus. It shouldn’t take much; after all, it’s “just a flesh wound.”
In October of 2020, the 45th POTUS spent several days at the Walter Reed Medical Center where he was treated for — can anyone guess? — the coronavirus. Upon his release, he had this to say: “I will be leaving the Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 p.m. Feeling really good. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under (my) administration, some really great drugs and knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago.”
Immediately after being released from the hospital, the 45th POTUS stood on the White House balcony, removed his mask, stuck it in his coat pocket, and gave two thumbs up, followed by a staunch military salute.
It reminded me of what happened to Peter Parker after being bitten by a radioactive spider. Only with a much older and heavier man catching a highly infectious disease. (A few days after the incident, it was reported that POTUS considered wearing a Superman T-shirt that would be revealed after he ripped off his button-down. So my Spiderman reference wasn’t too far off.)
What did we learn about the coronavirus from all of this? You guessed it: In the mind of the 45th POTUS, the coronavirus was still “just a flesh wound.”
Almost everyone is familiar with the bedtime story about Chicken Little. After being hit on the head with an acorn, Chicken Little runs around shouting, “The sky is falling, the sky is falling.” Chicken Little’s feathered friends believed it as well because, well, because Chicken Little said so. Naturally, it wasn’t true, thus the moral of the story: Don’t jump to conclusions without checking the real truth — and never, ever blindly follow someone.
In the presidential election in November of 2020, the 45th POTUS lost his job by a margin of 74 votes in the Electoral College — and more than 8 million votes in the popular vote. But according to the 45th POTUS, he lost for one reason and one reason alone: “The election was stolen.”
Yes, the election was stolen.
And the disease that is “just a flesh wound” is on the verge of claiming its one-millionth life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.