ludwig col. sig.jpg

Scott Ludwig

This is a true story. The names have been changed. The story has not.

Many years ago, my Naval officer dad received orders to relocate to Florida. That meant our family would have to say goodbye to Honolulu, Hawaii — the island paradise where we had lived for the past three years. It also meant saying goodbye to Diamond Head, Waikiki Beach and a summer that would never end.

