This is a true story. The names have been changed. The story has not.
Many years ago, my Naval officer dad received orders to relocate to Florida. That meant our family would have to say goodbye to Honolulu, Hawaii — the island paradise where we had lived for the past three years. It also meant saying goodbye to Diamond Head, Waikiki Beach and a summer that would never end.
And for me alone, saying goodbye to Carmen, the first best friend I ever had.
And the first girl I ever kissed.
I met Carmen in 1967, when we were seventh-grade classmates in a brand new intermediate school on the island of Oahu. Carmen also had a Navy dad, who was always really nice to me — which was a good thing since I spent most afternoons after school in his living room.
Well before the days of Kevin Arnold and Winnie Cooper on “The Wonder Years,” Carmen and I were the very best of friends who decided to give romance a shot. Just as it was for Kevin and Winnie, we quickly realized we were never meant to be anything more than the very best of friends.
I don’t remember who broke up with whom, but we both knew it was the right thing to do.
Even if it broke my heart.
Living in the 50th state before the onset of the Internet, cellphones and personal computers, we were somewhat isolated from the rest of the world. Sporting events were televised on a one-week delay. Events that took place in the continental United States — the mainland, as it is referred to in Hawaii — took place in a galaxy far, far away from our tropical paradise. The murder spree of Charles Manson? The death of Jim Morrison? The killings at Kent State? As far as we were concerned, they may as well have happened on another planet.
Richard was one of my good friends. We bowled on the same team on Saturday mornings. Richard’s pretty little sister Sarah was on our team as well, and their mother, Celeste, was responsible for keeping us and all the other kids in the league in line.
When we weren’t bowling, Richard, Carmen and I spent so much time together we became known around school as the Three Musketeers. We shared everything — our likes, dislikes, ambitions, and secrets. One for all, and all for one.
It was truly a time of innocence — like we were living through wonder years of our own. That’s why it was so hard leaving life in the Pacific, and most of all, saying goodbye to Carmen.
As most friends do at that age, we promised to write. We kept our promise, for a while, anyway. Carmen sent me a class picture of her in 1970 and then again in 1971. Five years after that, she sent one more. On the back she had written “I can’t believe I’ll be 22 in January. Actually, our lives have just begun. The best is yet to come. Someday I’ll see you again.”
Four years later, I was in eastern Pennsylvania visiting my grandmother, and Carmen happened to be visiting relatives in nearby Lancaster. It turned out she was right; we did see each other again. We met and caught up on what was going on in our lives. Carmen was once again living on Oahu and was about to marry my old pal Richard. I told her I was truly happy for them. And I meant every word.
After she returned to Oahu, she sent me a photo of the two of them embracing. They looked happy, and I could tell they were in love with one another.
That was more than 40 years ago.
For many years after that, I tried catching up with Carmen using current technology and resources. I never had much luck, until one day while searching for her on social media, I was referred to several links to the Honolulu Star-Bulletin, the prominent newspaper on the island of Oahu.
What I found was devastating. Carmen’s life had taken a dramatic turn since we last spoke. Carmen discovered her husband, my old pal Richard, had fathered a child with another woman on the mainland. Carmen’s depression and inability to cope with the situation caused her to take dire actions: She stabbed Richard repeatedly in the neck, resulting in his death. Then, she turned the knife on herself in an apparent suicide attempt.
Carmen was sentenced to serve 20 years in prison for manslaughter. At her sentencing, Carmen told the judge, “I live every day with the guilt and shame of what I have done, and I will for the rest of my life.” Their two sons, virtually the same ages as our two boys, were suddenly without a mother or a father.
All of this took place right after Y2K, the dawn of a new century. A new century announcing an end to our innocence, to borrow a phrase from Don Henley.
I pulled out my photo album and turned to the photo of Carmen and Richard. How could this happen? Why did this happen? What could have possibly gone wrong?
And one other question I couldn’t get out of my mind: Would things have been different had Carmen and I stayed in touch all these years?
I didn’t stop thinking about Carmen. And her dad. And Richard’s mom. And his sister. How could such close relationships formed way back in our time of innocence result in such a tragic ending?
More than a half-century after Carmen broke my heart for the first time, she did it again.
Recently, I discovered Carmen again on social media. Only this time, it was her personal social media page, and not just a link to a local newspaper. Apparently, she had served her time and was free once more.
Over the past several years, we’ve spoken on the telephone a couple of times. We’ve even started exchanging Christmas cards.
I asked her about Richard the first time we spoke. She simply said, “Richard passed.”
I didn’t ask how or why, because I didn’t want to know. Or maybe it was because I didn’t want to hear her tell me. I may never know for sure.
Then again, it could be because I wanted to remember how the Three Musketeers were back then, growing up in our time of innocence.
The Wonder Years.
