SCOTT LUDWIG: Lending an ear

The International Day of Older Persons is observed every year on Oct. 1. The day aims to raise awareness of the impact of an aging population and the need to ensure people can grow old with dignity and to elevate consciousness about points which are affecting the aged, like senescence (deterioration due to age) and elder abuse. It is also a day to appreciate the contributions that older people make to society
The church Cindy and I attended at the time initiated a communitywide project that we were more than willing to become involved in: spending a day with the elderly in their homes and helping tidy them up. More importantly, we would have the opportunity to give them what they needed even more: someone to talk to.
We were dispatched to a gentleman’s house in Newnan, but it would be generous to call it a house. It was about the size of a two-car garage, maybe smaller. However, there was little doubt that this was the gentleman’s home. The pride we saw in his face as he gave us a tour was all the evidence we needed.
We asked if there was anything special that he would like us to take care of, and he gave us a green light to do whatever we felt was necessary. The only thing he asked was that we didn’t do anything with an oversized reel of film, an original copy of the 1983 movie, “Murder in Coweta County.” He said he was in the movie, but just couldn’t remember where, exactly. One day, he hoped to give it to his granddaughter so she would have it to remember him by.
He had never met his granddaughter in person, but his daughter assured him that she had given birth to a daughter. His daughter, he explained, was in rehabilitation – somewhere in Texas, he thought – and that when she was better, she would return with his granddaughter. The gentleman clearly dreamed of the day the three of them would be together to make up for lost time. Even a man with very little can still afford to dream.
Cindy and I felt certain the gentleman had a daughter, however. There were cardboard boxes of women’s clothing, including a large number of shoes – not pairs, necessarily, but lots of single shoes without a partner – and dresses indicating his daughter was a rather petite woman. I would say that we found the cardboard boxes in every room, but that would make the house sound larger than it was. There were just two rooms: a bedroom and another room for everything else.
Cindy and I spent most of the day cleaning up. The biggest challenge – besides rearranging the little bit of furniture the gentleman owned to give the home a little less chaos – was getting rid of all the half-smoked cigarettes that were literally everywhere. We washed all of the dishes on the kitchen counter, and when we noticed cigarette butts in most of the coffee cups – we even found some in the coffee cups in the cupboard – we decided to go ahead and wash every dish, glass, coffee cup, and piece of silverware (or plasticware) we found in a drawer.
The other obstacle we faced was getting rid of the cockroaches; not only the ones flat on their backs along the baseboards, in the drawers and in the closets, but also the ones that ran for cover as we moved furniture around. Fortunately, the gentleman had a can of roach spray; unfortunately, it was empty. But it wasn’t anything a trip to the corner market couldn’t remedy.
The gentleman’s clothes were in assorted piles in the bedroom. There was no rhyme or reason to any of them, other than they were all dirty. I asked him if I could take them all home to wash, but he insisted they were fine as is. Instead, Cindy and I separated them into stacks – shirts, pants, etc. – and folded them all and put them either in the closet or his three-door dresser. Technically, what we did was bend the clothes, because most of them were so stiff that there was no way of simply folding them. I asked the gentleman once more – just to be sure – if I could at least take them to the local laundromat, but again he refused. Folding – or bending – them was just fine, thank you very much.
Throughout the day, Cindy and I got to know more and more about the gentleman. He loved to talk, and it was evident that he didn’t have the opportunity to talk very often. When he did, he was truly in his element, his eyes beaming the brightest when he spoke of the granddaughter he never met, and the time he appeared in the same movie as Andy Griffith and Johnny Cash that was filmed in the same city he lived his whole life.
To this day, I still remember spending the day with the gentleman in his home in Newnan as if it was yesterday. I wish I could remember his name, but I simply can’t. I just remember the tall and proud gentleman, retelling his life story, possibly for the last time.
The tall, proud gentleman — holding onto a dream.
--
Sadly, the gentleman passed away not long after our visit. I never found out if he was able to meet his granddaughter. For all we know, we were the last people to ever speak with him, the last people to ever spend time with him.
And, perhaps, the last people to ever let the gentleman know that someone cared.
--
The descriptions of the gentleman’s home were not intended to admonish him for his shortcomings, but rather to illustrate that he was doing the best that he could. Also, that he didn’t have the family or friends – nor the finances or physical ability – for anything more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.